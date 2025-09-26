Scaling software development in regulated industries: Why process beats speed

Artificial intelligence and automation are reshaping how we build and scale technology at a more rapid rate.

But, according to Faisal Vanker, technical architect at e4, speed alone is not a recipe for success – especially in regulated industries like financial services.

“AI can write code, test faster, even generate documentation,” says Vanker. “What it can’t do is apply judgment, weigh trade-offs or understand the nuance of regulation. In high-stakes environments, that human oversight is non-negotiable.”

When speed is a liability

In a tech culture obsessed with moving fast, Vanker warns that rushing can backfire. Automated outputs may look efficient, but they risk missing compliance requirements, introducing bugs, or overlooking crucial details.

“Moving fast doesn’t always mean you are moving forward,” he stresses. “In regulated environments, mistakes aren’t just expensive – they erode trust. Strong processes slow things down just enough to make sure the right questions are asked, and the architecture stands the test of time.”

More than ‘order takers’

One of the biggest misconceptions, Vanker says, is treating developers as interchangeable resources. “Developers are knowledge workers, not factory parts. AI can generate lines of code, but it doesn’t understand the business context.

It’s the classic mythical man-month dilemma. Nine women can’t make a baby in one month. Throwing more AI or people at the problem doesn’t guarantee faster delivery. Without process and context, it usually just creates chaos.

“Product owners and engineering leads bridge that gap – translating between compliance, business goals and technical execution – which ensures innovation happens responsibly and builds the trust of clients and regulators,” says Vanker.

Process as part of architecture

Critics often frame governance as a blocker, but Vanker disagrees. “Security and compliance aren’t barriers – they’re necessary design constraints. They force teams to think better and build stronger systems. AI can assist, but accountability still sits with humans.”

Scaling smartly

Having worked across both corporates and start-ups, Vanker has seen how different environments approach risk. Start-ups chase speed; corporates must protect reputation. In regulated industries, he argues, scaling isn’t about adding headcount or chasing quick wins. It’s about smarter collaboration, modular systems and releasing early in controlled increments.

“When communication breaks down, when quality drops, when people burn out – that’s a sign you’re scaling too fast,” he adds. “No algorithm can spot those human signals. That’s why engineering leadership matters.”

AI as a tool, not a substitute

For Vanker, the future is clear: AI will play an important supporting role, but it won’t replace people.

“There is a lot of hype about vibe coding. Letting AI spit out code while sipping a cup of coffee. Fun for side projects, maybe. But in regulated industries, skipping the process is like baking a five-star cake without checking the oven. It might look done on the outside but collapses the moment someone takes a bite.

“AI is powerful, but it can’t replace context, empathy, or trust. In high-stakes sectors, success comes from human-led, AI-enabled teams – and from recognising that developers and product leaders are partners in solving complex problems, not roles you can automate away,” concludes Vanker.