MEA maintains strong growth in hardcopy peripherals

The overall Middle East and Africa (MEA) hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market posted growth in both units and value in the first half of 2025 (1H25), according to the latest insights from International Data Corporation (IDC).

The global technology research and consulting firm’s Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker shows that 2,65-million units were shipped in the region in 1H25 for a total value of $1052,85-million, representing YoY growth of 9,4% in units and 1,9% in value.

Looking at the MEA region as a whole, inkjet shipments grew 14,4% YoY in 1H25 with the value of those shipments increasing 17%. These shipments accounted for around 60% of the total HCP market’s units and one-quarter of its total value. The growth was driven by steady demand for ink tank devices, which saw YoY growth of almost 20% in value terms.

The laser segment performed poorly in value terms in 1H25, recording a YoY decline of 8% due to a slow demand across most A3 mono laser speed ranges.

The production segment was one of the HCP market’s best performing segments, recording YoY growth of 14,8% in units and 6,3% in value. This stemmed from the increased deployment of production devices within key sectors such as radiology and healthcare.

“Vendors are shifting toward higher-value solutions as more markets in the region pursue digital transformation and move toward paper-light workflows,” says Samar El-Sayed, a research manager at IDC. “Strategies now vary by market maturity: in developed, saturated markets, vendors emphasise advanced printing technologies and workflow solutions that support digital initiatives; while in less mature markets with room to grow, they focus on entry-level devices and the inkjet segment to capture market share.”

While the market’s overall performance was positive, growth dynamics varied across the region.

Africa saw healthy inkjet and mono-laser unit growth driven by vendor expansion through new channel appointments, particularly in Ghana and Tanzania, and a broader rebound in markets such as Egypt.

“Growth in Africa’s print market is being led by two complementary forces,” says Sharon Rono, a research analyst at IDC. “Inkjet shipments are expanding rapidly as SMBs and home users embrace affordable, versatile, low-maintenance printing while mono laser devices are gaining ground among enterprises and government institutions seeking reliable, high-volume, and cost-efficient document output.”

Meanwhile, in the Middle East, 1H25 saw a clear shift toward colour categories, ink-tank inkjets, and colour laser devices.

“This reflects rising demand and adoption linked to digital transformation initiatives,” says El-Sayed. “This is particularly true in Saudi Arabia where mega projects and large-scale events are stimulating growth in the high-end print categories. Türkiye was also a key contributor to the market’s growth in 1h25, propelled by strong demand for colour laser devices.”

Looking at the MEA HCP market’s overall vendor rankings, HP Inc and Canon placed first and second respectively – in unit terms in H1 2025 – together accounting for around two-thirds of the market’s overall shipments.

Epson remained in third place thanks to strong sales of its ink tank devices, capturing 48,1% of the total ink tank segment in 1H25.