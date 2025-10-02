Acer ramps up sustainability goals

Acer is set to achieve an ambitious goal in reducing CO₂ emissions in its supply chain, going from -274 tonnes in 2023 to a target of -2 470 tonnes by the end of 2025.

The result will be achieved through a mix of innovative solutions: electric transport, certified biofuels and continuous monitoring of emissions with dedicated internal tools.

From September 2025, the first shipments by electric trucks will begin in the Netherlands, significantly reducing local emissions and contributing to improved air quality in urban areas. Projects are also underway with Kuehne+Nagel to adopt Hydro Vegetable Oil (HVO) and other biofuels, with the aim of replacing traditional fossil fuels and reducing the carbon footprint of logistics.

In addition, the implementation of an internal tool allows CO₂ emissions to be monitored for each individual shipment, improving transparency and enabling targeted interventions to optimise environmental efficiency.

Acer’s logistics management is structured around large volumes: every year, over 5.000 TEU [Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit] are transported by sea, more than 3.000 FTL [Full Truckload] by land and over 12 equivalent cargo flights. The main locations are Chinese ports and industrial hubs, with destinations in Europe and the EMEA area.

“The preference for sea transport is motivated by a clear sustainability objective, favouring modes of transport with a lower environmental impact,” says Riccardo Bernasconi, EMEA senior director of supply chain at Acer . “This is complemented by reduced air and sea-air transport (e.g. via Dubai), as well as land transport by truck and a train that is currently suspended for geopolitical reasons. Events such as the Suez Canal crisis can increase costs by up to 25-30%, also affecting the environmental footprint, which is why transport choices are fundamental for both economic efficiency and sustainability.”

In 2022, the consolidation of shipments led to a decrease of 779 truck journeys and a reduction of 593 tonnes of CO₂. The choice of Sustainable Maritime Fuel (SMF) also allows for emissions reductions of up to 85%, thus reaching very advanced technical limits in the sector.

The success of Acer’s green initiatives is supported by a virtuous internal mechanism that reinvests company budgets and uses contractual penalties as funds dedicated to sustainability projects. This approach ensures continuity and resources to finance emission reduction initiatives.

“As logistics advisors, we help our customers transform their business model by strategically design their value chain to make them profitable, sustainable and future proof.” explains Ave Stella Maris Crotti, sustainability manager at Kuehne+Nagel. “Collaboration and transparency are key to turn our ESG commitment into action.”

The strategic partnerships with Kuehne+Nagel and DSV strengthen Acer’s expertise and capacity for innovation, complemented by academic collaborations with SUPSI (University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland) to promote research and development in the field of sustainable logistics.

Acer is also aiming for increasing efficiency in spare parts management. The company is preparing for the European “Right to Repair” directive by increasing the availability of spare parts and optimising management to reduce waste and environmental impact.

The internal motherboard repair system allows faulty components to be replaced and put back into circulation, promoting recycling and refurbishing and thus contributing to a significant reduction in environmental impact.

“Sustainability is part of our corporate culture,’ adds Trivikram Jayacham, Acer EMEA HR senior director. “For this reason, we have embarked on a “proactive path” by adopting innovative business models that prioritise reducing our environmental impact. Among the projects, which are small but greatly appreciated by our employees, are the charging station for electric cars and the free provision of eBikes/eScooters to promote sustainable mobility during working hours.”