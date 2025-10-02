Bitcoin rallies on US government shutdown

Bitcoin will continue its upward price momentum as the US government shutdown grinds on.

This is the prediction of Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, who points out that the cryptocurrency pushed higher as the US Congress failed to secure a deal on funding, forcing the federal government into closure and intensifying concerns about the nation’s economic management.

Green comments: “Bitcoin is gaining because Washington is failing.

“When government institutions stop functioning properly, confidence in the system erodes. Investors are moving capital into an asset that is not dependent on politicians reaching agreement.”

The shutdown leaves hundreds of thousands of federal employees facing layoffs or delayed pay, while agencies operate on limited capacity. With no resolution expected this week, market uncertainty is deepening.

Green adds: “Traditional safe havens like gold are rising, but Bitcoin is showing its unique appeal as a digital alternative. It’s borderless, scarce, and operates outside the same structures that are now paralysed. It’s being recognised as a store of value when the old anchors are under pressure.”

The rally comes as institutional and corporate adoption continues to expand. Spot Bitcoin funds are seeing sustained inflows this year, major financial players are integrating crypto into products, and listed companies are holding Bitcoin on balance sheets.

“Structural demand for Bitcoin is building at the same time that Washington is showing dysfunction,” says Green. “The combination is potent and it’s why we believe the price will continue to climb during the shutdown.”

The dollar, usually a beneficiary of crisis flows, is facing challenges as repeated shutdowns undermine confidence in US fiscal management. This has direct implications for Bitcoin’s trajectory, Green says.

“The dollar is still the world’s reserve currency, but its safe-haven status is being chipped away by political gridlock and long-term debt concerns. Investors are seeking alternatives, and Bitcoin is one of the clearest beneficiaries.

“Bitcoin is maturing,” he adds. “Volatility remains, but so does conviction. Every time there is dysfunction in Washington or monetary uncertainty, more people understand its value proposition. This trend will only accelerate as this shutdown drags on.”

While markets remain sensitive to headlines out of Capitol Hill, the absence of key economic data releases during the shutdown could add further support for Bitcoin, says Green. With fewer official indicators to shape sentiment, investors are leaning into assets with clear, predictable supply dynamics.

“When inflation reports or payroll figures are delayed, the information void creates unease. Investors want assets that are not dependent on those numbers being published.

“Bitcoin, with its fixed supply and decentralised architecture, meets that demand.”

Green also points to the international dimension, with governments around the world watching the US crisis unfold – and some already exploring digital assets as part of reserve diversification.

“We’re moving into a new era where Bitcoin is not just about individual investors or institutions. Sovereigns are entering the conversation. This makes the current rally more significant, because it is happening against a backdrop of expanding global legitimacy,” says Green.

Despite the bullish outlook, he acknowledges that volatility will persist: “We will see sharp moves both ways. But pullbacks are not signs of weakness. They are opportunities. Investors with long-term conviction are buying dips, not abandoning positions.”