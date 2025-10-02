NTT Data acquires EXAH

NTT Data has acquired EXAH, a Salesforce consulting partner and AI implementation specialist.

Salesforce plays a key role in NTT Data’s growth strategy, providing a unified view of customer data that enables personalized experiences and efficient service delivery. AI-powered insights further enhance operations by automating workflows, predicting customer behaviour, and supporting smarter decision-making.

The acquisition of EXAH strengthens NTT Data’s aim of expanding its cloud-based customer engagement capabilities within the Salesforce ecosystem across the MEA region.

With over 20 years of partnership and more than 3 500 Salesforce projects worldwide, NTT Data’s expertise is recognized through four consecutive Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards. The acquisition marks a strategic step toward delivering locally relevant solutions and reinforcing market leadership.

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT Data in Middle East and Africa, says: “EXAH’s team of experts and their strong reputation within the Salesforce partner ecosystem make them an ideal addition to NTT Data. This acquisition allows us to provide greater value to our clients by combining EXAH’s expertise with NTT Data’s global capabilities and strategic partnerships. Together, we are committed to meeting our clients’ needs with innovative solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive business growth.”

Tiaan le Roux, MD of EXAH, adds: “Delivering exceptional customer value through innovation is our founding principle, and we’re proud to join NTT Data’s global team to drive ever-growing value for our clients and partners across the African market and beyond.”

Turnley-Jones adds: “Integration is everything in today’s technology landscape. In 2023, our acquisition of Apisero, a global MuleSoft consulting firm, aimed to strengthen our ability to connect clients’ technology across voice, digital, and CRM channels, including Amazon Connect. With EXAH, we deepen our Salesforce expertise across all stages – from integration to post-implementation support – ensuring local expertise is always on hand for our clients.”

NTT Data recently launched a young talent program to build grassroots Salesforce skills and mentor the next generation of experts.