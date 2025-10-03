A new blueprint for optimum leadership

Given the current state of disruption in South Africa’s economic and political landscapes, traditional leadership frameworks are no longer enough to take the country forward, according to research by Dr Phyllis Ndlovu, CEO of Kisima Psychological Services, who says the future of leadership lies in a fusion of personality, emotional intelligence (EQ), and spiritual intelligence (SQ).

Dr Ndlovu’s research on the subject included a four-and-a-half year study of 70 top CEOs and their executives across industries bridging neuroscience, psychology, and physiology with the aim of creating a new blueprint for leadership.

Dr Ndlovu says leaders today face competing priorities in high-stake, high-pressure environments. “They are expected to direct a finite amount of energy towards negotiating an increasingly complex landscape characterised by geopolitical pressure, shifting employee requirements, and unrelenting productivity demands.”

She says leaders are called to be effective amidst this constant disruption.

“And really, effective leadership is the baseline or bare minimum that is expected of them,” she says. “It requires finding a balance between task orientation such as achieving targets, and relationship orientation such as managing employee and stakeholder relations.”

For those who understand the need to become optimal and purpose-driven leaders – rather than just effective leaders – there needs to be a shift from focusing on short-term solutions where profit maximisation and efficiencies are everything, to embracing the idea that it is possible to generate profit while ensuring sustainability for future generations – that is, purpose beyond profit.

Dr Ndlovu says when there is shared value, leaders inevitably begin to promote a flourishing society and sustainability for future generations – beyond their tenure.

“Rather than only being preoccupied with shareholder value, these leaders adopt a more interconnected approach that is focused on creating value for everyone,” she says. “This is important because when we create shared value in the societies we operate in, we make sure our customer base continues to grow. Doing otherwise means we risk shrinking this base and painting ourselves in a corner as a business.”

So how do leaders tap into their purpose-driven selves?

Dr Ndlovu’s research found that optimal leadership is likely to be achieved through a combination of personality, EQ and SQ combined with six high-performance physiology drivers that enhance leadership effectiveness. She converted her findings into an executive product that is based on neuroscience principles and specifically designed to enhance leadership acumen.

She conducts High Intensity Interval Seminars (HIIS) that explore the biological relationship between EQ and SQ and help identify each leader’s purpose.

She says the content is about “who am I” and “who am I becoming”, identified via neuro-tools.

“This is followed up with individual reflection sessions aimed at identifying practical roadmaps for each leader and connecting them with their higher purpose,” she says. “The aim is to normalise disruption. Our brains do not adjust well to constant disruption so how do we train them to adapt faster?

“This is where neuroscience insights for optimal leadership come into play and where leaders are capacitated with the neuro tools they need to become great leaders,” she says.