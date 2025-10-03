SABC board members ordered to pay R11,5m

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the default judgment handed down by the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, ordering three former SABC board members to pay back R11 508 549.12 tied to their unlawful decision to pay Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the former SABC chief operating officer, a success fee he received from the public broadcaster.

The order, granted by the Honourable Judge Crutchfield, compels Mbulaheni Obert Maguvhe, Ndivhoniswani Aaron Tshidzumba and Maleshane Audrey Raphela to pay the amount, together with interest from the date of service of summons, jointly and severally.

The former SABC board members are also liable for the SIU’s legal costs.

Previously, Motsoeneng was the only one liable for paying the R11,5-million, but the new ruling holds board members accountable for also repaying the money that resulted from their unlawful decision, which was at the public broadcaster’s expense.

The then SABC board paid the fee in August 2016 for Motsoeneng’s role in securing the MultiChoice deal, a decision subsequently declared unlawful and invalid by the High Court.