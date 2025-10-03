These jobs are in demand

The future of work in South Africa will be shaped by rising demand for professionals that offer a strong blend of technical skills, business acumen and digital fluency.

This is according to Pnet’s September 2025 Job Market Trends Report, which explores 15 jobs that offer professionals futureproof careers in a world of automation, globalisation and regulatory change.

Pnet analyses employment insights to investigate which jobs and roles have shown the strongest growth in demand over the past three years. In addition to strong demand for digital and technology skills, Pnet identifies a rising need for technical, engineering, logistics and finance skills in the South African job market.

“Our analysis of future growth jobs shows that even roles beyond the technology industry now require strong digital skills and fluency,” says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet. “Demand for scarce Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills and qualifications is booming, indicating competition for this talent is set to become even fiercer.”

According to Pnet’s analysis, these jobs reflect growing demand:

Cybersecurity consultant (IT): Hiring demand for cybersecurity consultants has risen by 188% over the past three years. An explosion in cyberthreats and tougher compliance requirements are driving demand for specialist cybersecurity skills at a time that organisations are ramping up digital transformation and cloud adoption.

Digital transformation consultant (Business & Management): Hiring demand has increased 180% over the past three years. These consultants help organisations with strategic technology programmes encompassing adoption of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, data analytics and automation.

Mechatronic engineer (Engineering): Mechatronic engineers combine mechanical engineering, electronics, computer science and control systems to design and maintain advanced automated and intelligent systems. Their interdisciplinary expertise is critical in industries such as manufacturing, transport, healthcare, and aerospace. Demand has increased by 140% over the past three years.

Automation manager (Business & Management) : These professionals oversee the implementation and management of automated systems and processes. Hiring demand for automation managers has risen by 73% over the past three years.

Supply chain specialist (Transportation, Warehousing & Logistics): Hiring demand is up 63% over the past three years. Supply chain specialists manage procurement, inventory, logistics, supplier relationships, and demand planning. Demand for these roles continues to grow as e-commerce expands, global trade faces new challenges and industries embrace digitalisation.

Compliance specialist (Finance): From data privacy and financial reporting to anti-money laundering, sustainability (ESG) and corporate governance, regulatory requirements are growing more complex and enforcement is becoming stricter. This has helped to spur a 59% increase in hiring demand over the past three years.

Manufacturing technician (Manufacturing): Manufacturing technicians operate, maintain, and oversee quality control of machinery on the production floor. This role is becoming more high-tech as automation, robotics, and AI become more deeply integrated into manufacturing. Hiring demand for Manufacturing Technicians has risen by 51% over the past three years.

Manufacturing engineer (Manufacturing): Demand has grown 47% over the past three years. Manufacturing engineers design, optimise and implement efficient production systems that integrate advanced technologies to meet evolving market demands.

Logistics coordinator (Transportation, Warehousing & Logistics): Logistics coordinators oversee transportation, distribution and route optimisation to ensure timely deliveries. Demand for this role has climbed 47% over the past three years as e-commerce has grown, supply chains have become more complex and new technologies have disrupted the sector.

Transportation engineer (Transportation, Warehousing & Logistics): Transportation engineers are essential to addressing South Africa's infrastructure challenges, from ageing roads and bridges to the need for modern railways and public transit systems. Hiring demand for transportation engineers has grown by 42% over the past three years.

AI engineer (IT): AI engineers design, develop, and manage AI systems that power automation, improve decision-making, and deliver innovative solutions, making this one of the most future-oriented career paths in the IT sector. Hiring demand is up 25% over the past three years.

Data engineer (IT): Data engineers design, build and maintain the infrastructure that enables efficient data collection, storage, and analysis, ensuring businesses can leverage data to drive decision-making and growth. With data volumes growing and businesses prioritising analytics investment, hiring demand has grown 19% over the past three years.

Warehouse operations manager (Transportation, Warehousing & Logistics): Warehouse operations managers oversee increasingly complex, high-tech warehouse operations shaped by the rise of e-commerce, global supply chains and automation. Hiring demand has increased 14% over the past three years.

Digital sales specialist (Sales): Skilled in tools such as CRM systems, AI-powered analytics and marketing automation, these professionals drive business growth by improving lead generation, customer targeting, and personalised sales strategies. We found an 11% increase in demand over the past three years.

Robotics technician (Manufacturing): With automation, Industry 4.0, and AI integration accelerating, demand for these specialists has grown by 11% over the past three years.

Says Bates: “Organisations that invest in developing or attracting the skills detailed above will have a decisive edge in the evolving job market. For jobseekers, our data underscores why building the right skills today is the surest way to futureproof a career and access the roles with the strongest long-term growth prospects.”