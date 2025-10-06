Bitcoin breaks record at $125k

Bitcoin has broken through $125 000 for the first time in its history, and deVere Group CEO Nigel Green predicts the cryptocurrency will climb to $150 000 before the end of the year, supported by a weaker dollar, sustained institutional inflows, and political backing from Washington.

The world’s largest digital asset jumped almost 3% in Asian trading to reach $125 245, its highest-ever level.

The rally extends a powerful upward run that has been building since the summer, driven by friendlier regulation, expanding exchange-traded fund volumes, and a steady shift of capital into digital assets as traditional markets lose traction.

Green says Bitcoin’s momentum is unlikely to fade soon. “The price action reflects a deeper structural change in how investors view digital assets.

“Bitcoin is no longer a speculative corner of the market; it’s being treated as a legitimate macro instrument. Institutional capital, treasury allocations, and sovereign interest are reshaping the market’s depth and maturity,” he says.

The latest surge comes amid renewed weakness in the dollar, which has fallen to multi-week lows against major currencies as uncertainty around US fiscal policy weighs on confidence. Investors have responded by increasing exposure to alternative stores of value, with Bitcoin emerging as the preferred hedge against both inflation and fiscal risk.

Green adds: “Every time the dollar softens or government data is delayed, the market is reminded of the value of decentralised, borderless assets.

“Bitcoin’s appeal strengthens when trust in central authority is questioned, and right now, that trust is under heavy strain.”

Trading volumes exceeded $50-billion over the weekend, according to market data, as bullish momentum drew new inflows and forced the liquidation of more than $200-million in short positions.

Despite occasional profit-taking, underlying demand remains robust. “Volatility is a feature of price discovery, not a flaw,” says Green. “Short-term corrections are part of a healthy market dynamic, especially in a phase of expansion like this.”

He notes that the environment for digital assets has shifted decisively since President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the US remains a global hub for crypto and blockchain development.

“Policy matters,” explains Green. “When the administration signals openness to innovation, it catalyses institutional confidence. This policy tailwind, coupled with clearer regulatory direction, is propelling Bitcoin into the mainstream of portfolio strategy.”

In recent months, he says Bitcoin has mirrored risk-asset optimism while also attracting capital as a safe-haven alternative to gold. The dual role has broadened its investor base and enhanced its resilience.

“The current cycle is defined by integration, not speculation,” says Green. “Large asset managers, corporates, and even governments are incorporating Bitcoin into their frameworks for diversification and strategic reserve management. The breadth of adoption is what gives this rally staying power.”

While the cryptocurrency’s rapid rise has prompted some traders to secure profits, Green believes any retracements will be shallow and short-lived. “Each dip this year has found higher support.

“That pattern tells us the market is being underpinned by conviction capital rather than short-term bets. The accumulation trend among institutions and high-net-worth investors remains strong.”

Looking ahead, Green expects the combination of macroeconomic and political factors to sustain Bitcoin’s advance.

“We’re in a phase where digital assets are integral to the global financial system. Bitcoin’s limited supply and growing integration make it an essential hedge in a world of mounting fiscal pressure and currency depreciation.

“Should confidence continue, $150 000 looks increasingly achievable before the end of the year.”