Collaboration and education key to fixing SA’s failing logistics

This Transport Month, supply chain industry body SAPICS is putting the spotlight on the critical link between transport infrastructure and national supply chain resilience and says that collaboration and education are key to building a safe, world-class logistics ecosystem.

“Port delays, rail disruptions, and infrastructure inefficiencies are costing the economy a reported R1-billion a day in lost trade,” SAPICS says. “We have a disproportionate number of truck accidents contributing to our high road death toll. SMMEs in the transport sector have a crucial role to play in the economy as major sources of employment and drivers of inclusive economic growth, but they are not adequately supported and their growth is hampered by a lack of capital and limited access to skills development.

“The path to a stable, safe, inclusive, future-fit logistics system lies in cross-sector collaboration and investment in human capital – from skilled drivers and operators to highly-qualified transport managers and supply chain professionals. Infrastructure alone won’t fix this crisis. We need educated, empowered people at every level of the logistics system and an environment where industry, government, and academia are working together, not in silos.”

At the recent 47th annual SAPICS Conference in Cape Town, where more than 700 supply chain professionals from across Africa and around the world convened, the logistics crisis was a key focus.

SAPICS partnered with the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) to provide critical updates on the National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC) and Operation Vulindlela, the joint Presidency and National Treasury reform programme. A high-level panel was moderated by SAAFF CEO Dr Juanita Maree. The panellists were Operation Vulindlela rail and logistics adviser Jaap van der Merwe, Presidency project management office director Khule Duma, Shosholoza Ports Operations CEO Innocentia Motau, and Maersk area sales head Theo Pappas. They agreed that while some stabilisation has occurred, recovery is slow and fragmented.

“We may not have turned the corner yet,” SAPICS notes, “but dialogue like this is essential to rebuild trust, align efforts, and drive real change.”

Skills development is imperative

SAPICS warns that without urgent investment in skills development, any infrastructure improvements will be short-lived.

“The supply chain is only as strong as the people who run it,” says SAPICS. “From warehouse teams to logistics planners and fleet managers, we need qualified professionals who understand the complexity of modern supply chains.”

To this end, SAPICS is supporting supply chain education at South African universities, aligning academic training with industry needs and offering internationally recognised certifications including the APICS Certified in Logistics, Transportation and Distribution (CLTD). Through its network of authorised education partners, SAPICS delivers training and resources across Southern Africa with a strong focus on the transport and logistics sector.

Safety through education

SAPICS also highlights the critical role of education and training in reducing South Africa’s unacceptably high rate of truck-related road deaths.

“It’s not just about compliance, it’s about understanding and ensuring that all role players take ownership of safety on our roads,” says SAPICS director and supply chain and fleet management expert, Jonathan Mphake. “Skilled fleet managers and route planners can enhance transport safety by leveraging fleet management systems for realtime route planning and driver monitoring, implementing rigorous vehicle maintenance and pre-trip checks, establishing driver fitness and wellness programmes, and using data analytics to identify and address unsafe behaviours and road hazards.

“Specialised training for drivers should ensure that they can deal with everything from road hazards to rest requirements and work pressure to potholes; that they have risk mitigation skills and they understand and recognise the benefits of technologies like video telematics,” Mphake adds. “It’s about fostering a shared sense of responsibility to protect not only the economy, but also the safety of all road users.”

Empowering small businesses

SMMEs are vital to the economy, but often lack the skills and systems needed to operate efficiently in complex supply chains.

“SMMEs are being left behind,” SAPICS says. “They’re overburdened and under-resourced – and many don’t realise that supply chain strategy can be the key to growth or business survival.”

SAPICS runs a dedicated SMME Development Programme offering accredited training in operations and supply chain management; webinars, case studies, and expert insights; a support line for small business owners; and a pathway for corporates to sponsor SMME development and earn ESD points.

As Transport Month prompts national reflection, SAPICS is urging all logistics and supply chain stakeholders to invest in skills development and training, collaborate beyond their own sectors, and support the development of small businesses.

“We need a collaborative, education-driven, action-focused approach,” SAPICS concludes. “That’s the only way to build the resilient, inclusive logistics system South Africa urgently needs.”