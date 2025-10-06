Senior Systems Integration Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is seeking a Senior Systems Integration Engineer for a hybrid role based in Johannesburg or Cape Town.

Key Requirements

5 years’ experience.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

Systems Integratio/Software Development

Java

C# & MVC (Bonus)

Postilion

ATM Software environments

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

