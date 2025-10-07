Datatec expects increased earnings

Datatec has issued a trading statement for the six months ended 31 August 2025, alerting shareholders that earnings for the period will be substantially higher than last year.

All divisions within the group have delivered very strong financial performances in H1 FY26 with significantly improved results compared to H1 FY25.

Westcon maintained its expanding margin and continuing strong profit growth trajectory. Logicalis International’s improved operational leverage drove much higher profitability. Logicalis Latin America delivered a considerably improved performance compared to H1 FY25.

Datatec now expects the following earnings per share ranges for H1 FY26: