Axis creates AI-powered video surveillance orchestra

Can video surveillance cameras be used to perform music? The answer is yes.

Network technology company Axis Communications presented an experiment called The object detection orchestra — the world’s first musical performance played entirely on AI-powered video surveillance cameras and speakers. An initiative designed to explore what lies beyond traditional security for video surveillance.

Pairing high-performance video surveillance cameras with AI-based analytics, Axis created a new kind of instrument that reads everyday objects like tennis balls, coffee cups and fire extinguishers as musical cues. As a predetermined item moves across the camera’s field of view, different zones trigger different notes, turning a video surveillance camera into a fully functional musical instrument.

“With this experiment, we wanted to challenge what is possible with our video surveillance cameras and AI-based analytics when it comes to detecting custom objects and triggering actions in real time,” says Ghaith Sankari, experienced software engineer at Axis Communications. ”We made an orchestra. But our customers can use the same cutting-edge technology to create a broad range of advanced solutions tailored to our customers’ needs.”

The piece performed is a reimagining of Richard Strauss’s Also Sprach Zarathustra, made iconic by its use in 2001: A Space Odyssey. But instead of strings and horns, this version uses tennis balls, a coffee cup, and a fire extinguisher.

“We could have used any objects really, even sounds. What you train the cameras and analytics to detect is totally up to you. For example, we have customers who use this technology to automatically spot design flaws or production errors,” says Sankari. “What you train the cameras and analytics to detect is totally up to you.”

Swedish music producer Jonas Quant, known for his work with Kylie Minogue, No Doubt, and Hurts, took on the challenge of composing for this unconventional ensemble.

“What fascinated me was treating object detection itself as a new kind of instrument,” says Quant. “Since we’re not using a keyboard this experiment posed some interesting creative challenges. Like teaching the musicians how to play an invisible instrument in thin air.”

While unexpected and playful, The object detection orchestra is more than a novelty. It’s a proof-of-concept experiment, showcasing how the company’s -based analytics – when paired with high-performance video surveillance cameras and speakers – can be trained to identify almost anything you need and trigger a variety of actions. In real time.