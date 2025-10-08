IBM, Anthropic partner to advance enterprise software development

IBM and Anthropic have partnered to accelerate the development of enterprise-ready AI by infusing Anthropic’s Claude – one of the world’s most powerful family of large language models (LLMs) – into IBM’s software portfolio.

The collaboration will see Claude integrated into select IBM software products – starting with IBM’s new AI-first integrated development environment (IDE), designed with advanced task generation capabilities for enterprise software development lifecycles (SDLC) including software modernisation.

The IDE is available in private preview to select IBM clients and in early testing – more than 6 000 early adopters within IBM are using the new IDE, reporting productivity gains averaging 45% translating to meaningful cost savings while maintaining code quality and security standards.

As organisations move from AI experimentation to production deployment, they need solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise infrastructure and meet strict IT requirements.

IBM says it brings proven capabilities in enterprise software delivery, hybrid cloud architecture, and regulated industry expertise to ensure AI tools work within the complex realities of global business operations.

“IBM has been the backbone of enterprise technology for decades because we understand what it takes to deploy at scale in mission-critical environments,” says Dinesh Nirmal, senior vice-president, Software at IBM. “This partnership enhances our software portfolio with advanced AI capabilities while maintaining the governance, security, and reliability that our clients have come to expect. We’re giving development teams AI that fits how enterprises work not experimental tools that create new risks.”

Mike Krieger, chief product officer at Anthropic, adds: “Enterprises are looking for AI they can actually trust with their code, their data, and their day-to-day operations. Claude has become the go-to AI for developers at the world’s largest companies because of our focus on safety and reliability. This partnership with IBM lets us bring that same level of dedication to even more enterprise teams while building the open standards that will make AI agents genuinely useful in business environments.”