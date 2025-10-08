IBM breaks down barriers in lakehouse environments

At its annual TechXchange conference in Orlando, IBM has launched watsonx.data developer edition – a free desktop application that makes it easier for developers and data engineers to explore, prototype, and learn in a complete data lakehouse environment.

Data lakehouses offer the flexibility of data lakes and the performance of warehouses. But for many developers, managing and querying these environments can be daunting. Traditional setups require deep technical expertise, complex configurations, and costly infrastructure.

With watsonx.data developer edition, IBM is removing those barriers.

Developers, data engineers, and data scientists can now set up a full-featured lakehouse environment in minutes – without worrying about cloud dependencies, infrastructure complexity, or time-limited trial versions.

A developer-first experience

The developer edition comes pre-configured with the most complete set of tools and components in the market:

Multiple lakehouse engines like Presto and Spark.

Sample datasets to help you get started instantly.

Full local data support so you can use your own datasets without privacy or compliance concerns.

“This isn’t just a sandbox,” says Bill Lobig, vice-president of Product Management, IBM Automation. “It’s a complete, single-user data lakehouse environment – free forever. You can install it on your desktop, experiment with data, and build proofs of concept at your own pace – with no expiration dates or licensing hurdles.”

IBM watsonx.data developer edition is not only for querying and managing data – it’s also built to accelerate innovation. Developers can:

Prepare, clean, and analyse datasets for AI projects.

Test and iterate prototypes quickly in a safe, local environment.

To make adoption frictionless, IBM provides:

Simplified install and uninstall processes – no keys, no limits.

Comprehensive documentation and learning resources.

Watsonx Community support where developers can exchange knowledge and best practices.

From prototype to production with IBM

“Once you finish exploring with the watsonx.data developer edition, moving to the Enterprise version is seamless – your work carries over without extra effort,” Lobig says. “The reusable APIs helps to you move it to production, saving time. And if you want to try the latest generative AI features, you can easily sign up for our SaaS trial and get hands-on in a fully managed environment.”