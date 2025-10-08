Nutanix and OVHcloud debut Cloud Clusters

Nutanix, alongside European hyperscaler OVHcloud, has announced the availability of the Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) solution on OVHcloud.

In light of heightened focus on European data-sovereignty and regulatory standards, the announcement introduces capabilities that can help strengthen disaster-recovery posture and support compliance with such standards, while enabling customers to modernise their hybrid-cloud strategies.

Additionally, the announcement signals a technology integration for customers representing another choice at a time when flexibility has become critical. There is a growing need for alternatives as customers reassess their VMware strategy following the Broadcom acquisition, with many now transitioning workloads.

“Our collaboration with Nutanix Elevate Service Provider partner, OVHcloud, expands the freedom of choice we promise our customers,” says Sammy Zoghlami, Ssnior vice-president EMEA at Nutanix. “By expanding the Nutanix on OVHcloud offering to now include Nutanix Cloud Clusters, enterprises are provided with a solution to build a sustainable public cloud platform that supports European data-sovereignty objectives. Together, we’re enabling customers to protect critical workloads, migrate to the cloud, and modernise to innovate with confidence, with more still to come.”

For enterprises focusing on European data-sovereignty and regulatory considerations the expansion of OVHcloud’s Nutanix portfolio to include NC2 provides a credible alternative. As organisations weigh sovereignty, sustainability, and cost predictability in their cloud strategies, the Nutanix and OVHcloud partnership delivers a platform that combines trusted Nutanix innovation with OVHcloud’s European-owned datacentres. The result is greater flexibility to move and scale workloads, with controls that help keep customer data and key operations within European jurisdictions.

“This strengthened partnership with Nutanix reinforces OVHcloud’s position as Europe’s sovereign cloud,” says Caroline Comet-Fraigneau, chief sales officer at OVHcloud. “Enterprises today are looking for trusted, transparent, and efficient alternatives for their hybrid multicloud strategies. Nutanix Cloud Clusters on OVHcloud provides exactly that, through a seamless path with the performance and sovereignty that our customers demand.”

Hybrid multicloud deployments not only simplify modernisation, but can deliver ROI via sustainability benefits. A recent IDC White Paper sponsored by Nutanix, Hybrid Multicloud Deployment Choices Can Increase ROI Via Sustainability Benefits, shows how Nutanix hybrid multicloud deployments reduced rack space by up to 80% for one organisation, cut carbon emissions by 200 metric tons per year for another, and cut energy consumption by 60%-80% for both organisations that were interviewed.

The collaboration expands the ongoing engagement between the two companies to provide a seamless experience to their joint customers. Customers can already see OVHcloud appear within the Nutanix account experience (My Nutanix), streamlining how they discover and engage NC2 on OVHcloud.

NC2 on OVHcloud delivers immediate value. Built on OVHcloud’s high-performance Nutanix-qualified bare-metal servers, customers gain the simplicity of Nutanix software combined with OVHcloud’s sustainable infrastructure. It is complemented by the added benefits of its European heritage, low-carbon datacentres, and a predictable cost model that avoids egress fees.

Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on OVHcloud is available immediately in EMEA.