SAP’s AI-powered business suite ends the best-of-breed era

At its inaugural SAP Connect event, SAP showcased the integration of AI, data and applications creates business value.

“To thrive when volatility is the new normal, businesses need more than a patchwork of disparate best-of-breed applications,” says Muhammad Alam, member of the executive board of SAP SE, SAP Product & Engineering. “Our announcements today demonstrate the power of SAP Business Suite, where AI, data, and applications come together in an experience to propel smarter decisions, faster execution, and scalable transformation.”

SAP unveiled Joule’s next stage as the AI force at the center of SAP Business Suite’s value creation. Drawing on the applications and data from across SAP Business Suite, SAP is introducing a new generation of role-aware assistants in Joule. Each assistant is designed to partner with a human being in their specific business role. Assistants in Joule tap into the right agents for the job, configuring, orchestrating and managing them so humans can focus on unlocking new levels of insight and productivity.

Supporting the assistants in Joule is a growing library of specialized Joule Agents, designed to help execute complex workflows within a specific function. For instance, a People Manager Assistant coordinates a team of specialized agents – including the new People Intelligence Agent, which helps spot and resolve issues like compensation anomalies – to support managers as they drive performance.

A new Financial Planning Assistant will be aided by a group of expert agents – including the new Cash Management Agent, which optimises cash flow and improves interest yields – to help finance professionals drive efficiencies.

This new roster of role-aware AI Assistants not only partner with people to elevate performance in their lines of business but also work together across business functions to solve complex enterprise-wide problems.

Data fuels AI’s transformative power but it’s often siloed in different systems. SAP has removed those barriers with SAP Business Data Cloud Connect. SAP BDC Connect securely links SAP BDC with partner platforms to enable a bidirectional flow of business-ready data products across organizational and technological boundaries.

With zero-copy sharing, data stays securely in SAP systems yet remains instantly accessible in customers’ existing data platforms, preserving business context without costly copies. The result: fewer silos, simpler pipelines, no duplication – just trusted data products where and when they’re needed.

SAP also announced that Databricks and Google Cloud are the first partners enabled for SAP BDC Connect, with more to follow. As announced in February 2025, SAP Databricks remains a data service within SAP Business Data Cloud, and BDC Connect extends its benefits across an open data ecosystem. These partnerships give customers faster access to data products for analytics and AI, helping teams move from raw data to real-time business outcomes with greater speed and simplicity.

Data is created and AI driven insights are experienced in SAP’s enterprise applications. SAP Supply Chain Orchestration is a new AI-native solution that combines the power of Joule with a live knowledge graph to detect real-time risks several suppliers deep and orchestrate a coordinated response, helping customers cut costs and keep supply chains moving.

SAP Engagement Cloud, a new customer experience solution, uses business-critical context to personalize interactions across customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. And our next-generation SAP Ariba procurement suite stands out as an AI-native solution, bringing intelligence to every stage of spendmanagement, from sourcing through supplier engagement.