AMD, OpenAI to deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD GPUs

AMD and OpenAI have announced a 6 gigawatt agreement to power OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure across multiple generations of AMD Instinct GPUs. The first 1 gigawatt deployment of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs is set to begin in the second half of 2026.

Under the definitive agreement, OpenAI will work with AMD as a core strategic compute partner to drive large-scale deployments of AMD technology starting with the AMD Instinct MI450 series and rack-scale AI solutions and extending to future generations.

By sharing technical expertise to optimise their product roadmaps, AMD and OpenAI are deepening their multi-generational hardware and software collaboration that began with the MI300X and continued with the MI350X series.

The partnership creates a true win-win for both companies, enabling very large-scale AI deployments and advancing the entire ecosystem.

As part of the agreement, to further align strategic interests, AMD has issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160-million shares of AMD common stock, structured to vest as specific milestones are achieved. The first tranche vests with the initial 1 gigawatt deployment, with additional tranches vesting as purchases scale up to 6 gigawatts. Vesting is further tied to AMD achieving certain share-price targets and to OpenAI achieving the technical and commercial milestones required to enable AMD deployments at scale.

“We are thrilled to partner with OpenAI to deliver AI compute at massive scale,” says Dr Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD. “This partnership brings the best of AMD and OpenAI together to create a true win-win enabling the world’s most ambitious AI buildout and advancing the entire AI ecosystem.”

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, comments: “This partnership is a major step in building the compute capacity needed to realize AI’s full potential. AMD’s leadership in high-performance chips will enable us to accelerate progress and bring the benefits of advanced AI to everyone faster.”

Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenAI, adds: “Building the future of AI requires deep collaboration across every layer of the stack. Working alongside AMD will allow us to scale to deliver AI tools that benefit people everywhere.”

According to Jean Hu, executive vice-president, chief financial officer and treasurer of AMD: “Our partnership with OpenAI is expected to deliver tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AMD while accelerating OpenAI’s AI infrastructure buildout. This agreement creates significant strategic alignment and shareholder value for both AMD and OpenAI and is expected to be highly accretive to AMD’s non-GAAP earnings-per-share.”