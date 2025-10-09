Nominations now open for SAICTA Awards

The South African Information and Communication Technology Association (SAICTA) has officially opened nominations for the 2025 SAICTA ICT Awards honouring the leaders, innovators, and rising stars shaping the future of South Africa’s ICT sector.

Scheduled for 14 November at the Johannesburg Country Club, the awards shine a spotlight on excellence across the industry, recognising outstanding achievements from established companies, disruptive startups, inspiring professionals, women breaking barriers, and young trailblazers under 35.

In addition to national recognition, winners and runners-up will automatically qualify as entrants for the 2026 Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON) Awards to be held in September 2026 in Livingstone, Zambia.

The award categories are as follows:

ICT Company of the Year: Recognises an organisation that demonstrates outstanding innovation, growth, and leadership in delivering impactful ICT solutions that advance South Africa’s digital transformation.

Startup of the Year: Celebrates an emerging ICT enterprise that has shown exceptional creativity, scalability, and the potential to disrupt or transform the technology landscape.

ICT Professional of the Year: Honours an individual who exemplifies excellence, ethical leadership, and significant contribution to advancing ICT practice and industry standards.

Women in Tech Excellence Award: Acknowledges a woman who has made remarkable achievements in technology, breaking barriers, and inspiring greater inclusion and empowerment in the ICT sector.

Young ICT Trailblazer: (Under 35) Recognises a young innovator demonstrating exceptional talent, leadership, and impact through technology-driven initiatives that shape the future of ICT.

How to enter

Nominations are open to individuals, companies, and member organisations with a deadline of 30 October. Entrants must submit a completed application, a CV or company profile, and supporting evidence such as innovation portfolios, testimonials, or case studies.

For nomination forms and full criteria, visit our website or contact jannie@saicta.org for sponsorship details.