Young scientists rise to the challenge at Eskom Expo

This year’s Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF) at Emperor’s Palace saw 319 young scientists from South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, India, and Russia showcase and compete against each other with their STEMI research projects.

Young scientists explored the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on guided tours this week, where they engaged with cutting-edge science, technology, and Fourth Industrial Revolution Exhibition (4IR) exhibitions. They also experienced the wonder of the newly restored Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, adding an exciting dimension to their Expo journey.

In addition, they tackled a wide range of topics reflecting both personal and societal challenges. They are not only addressing issues that matter to them personally, but are also working on solutions with the potential to make a meaningful impact in their schools, communities, and beyond.

Eskom Development Foundation Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mologadi Motshele, said: “The Eskom Expo is not about short-term results, it is about long-term transformation,” says Eskom Development Foundation acting CEO, Mologadi Motshele. “Eskom’s CSI Strategy is designed to ensure that learners from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, with a special focus on girls, are nurtured and given space to thrive in STEMI. The Eskom Expo provides a unique national platform where these learners can present their projects, build networks, and gain recognition for their talents. This long-term commitment positions the Eskom Expo not only as a science fair, but as a life-changing programme that builds the pipeline of future scientists, innovators, and engineers that South Africa needs.”

The annual event brings together many like-minded organisations to promote and support our future young scientists and engineers. Some of these sponsors such as the University of Pretoria, Babcock, Siemens Energy, and Eskom are sponsoring 12 full bursaries for learners to pursue engineering degrees at a South African university of their choice – contingent on meeting the required criteria upon receiving their matric results.

Various partial bursaries are also up for grabs. These bursaries have a total value of over R8-million. Massive monetary prizes up to R100 000 cash are also up for grabs, along with laptops and tablet computers.

Eskom Expo Executive Director, Parthy Chetty, said: “The Eskom Expo International Science Fair 2025 ignites a celebration of curiosity, courage, and innovation,” says Eskom Expo executive director, Parthy Chetty. “As young scientists from across the globe gather to showcase their brilliance, we applaud their dedication to solving real-world challenges and shaping a better tomorrow. This event is more than a competition – it’s a testament to the power of ideas, collaboration, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge.

“The journey of every finalist inspires us as we ensure that this week sparks lifelong connections, bold discoveries, and a renewed belief in the transformative power of science,” Chetty adds.

Members of the public are invited to attend the Eskom Expo ISF and see first-hand the impressive projects that these young scientists have developed.

The exhibition hall will be open to the public today – Thursday 9 October – from 15:00 to 17:00 at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre in Kempton Park.

The Special Awards and Grand Awards ceremonies will be livestreamed on the same day at 18:45 and Friday, 10 October at 09:00 respectively, via www.exposcience.co.za/isf