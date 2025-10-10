African startups could get R25m in early-stage funding

African founders are invited to apply for exclusive pitch days taking place in Cape Town this November, where a total of R25-million in early-stage capital will be deployed into exceptional startups operating across the continent.

Driven by entrepreneur and investor Alexandria Procter and a collective of early-stage investors, the initiative aims to discover and back Africa’s next wave of standout startups. Over a series of exclusive pitch sessions in Cape Town, founders at the pre-seed, seed, and Series A stages will have 10 minutes to make their case for a share of R25-million in early-stage funding.

“Africa’s founders are some of the most resourceful and driven people in the world,” says Procter. “They’re building solutions that matter and products that solve real problems in their own communities. We want to back that energy and help connect it to global capital.

Procter says the selection team will be looking for a combination of talent, timing, and traction.

They’re looking for individuals with a track record of excellence, unique insight or advantage in their sector, and the grit to execute through uncertainty. Market timing and urgency are equally critical.

Startups showing product love and momentum will stand out. Those with growing adoption, customer obsession, and a product that feels ‘magic’. Pre-revenue businesses will also be considered if their founding team and concept are compelling.

The team values adaptability and positioning, favouring companies able to respond intelligently to shifting markets, technologies, and policies. They’ll also prioritise scalable impact i.e. ventures solving African or frontier-market challenges with the potential to expand regionally or globally. “Not every great African company needs to go global,” says Procter. “There’s enormous value in businesses that scale across emerging markets and deliver real social impact.”

Finally, operational clarity and discipline will carry weight: clean cap tables, clear IP ownership, solid financial management, and evidence of capital efficiency.

Investment sizes will vary depending on each startup’s stage and traction, with typical ticket sizes ranging from R1-million to R10-million.

The focus will be on sectors driving Africa’s digital and economic transformation including fintech, SaaS, climate and energy innovation, mobility, digital infrastructure, and new-economy platforms. For this round, HealthTech, AgTech, and other heavily regulated industries will not be prioritised.

Founders can apply at https://www.alexandriaprocter.com/pharos-of-alexandria-ventures before 17 October.