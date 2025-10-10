CompTIA recognises Africa’s top trainers

Kathy Gibson reports – Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to have a profound impact on how we learn, what we learn and how we teach.

This is the word from Kobus Olivier, senior manager of Boston City Campus, speaking at the biennial CompTIA Partner Awards held last night in Johannesburg.

He points out that AI is having a huge effect on just about every aspect of our lives and work – and on how we approach education.

“Not only is it having an effect on how we educate, but also on what educate about,” he says.

Because AI will fundamentally change the careers that people pursue, the way we learn and what we learn has to change too, Olivier believes.

He adds that CompTIA training, which has always been designed to fit candidates for the workplace, is identifying the trends in AI and offering fit-for-purpose certification that addresses the realities that people and companies face.

Boston City Campus was once again named as the CompTIA Partner of the Year – Delivery, edging out the other finalists Eduvos and TorqueIT to scoop the top award.

Partner of the Year – Academic was awarded to Northlink College Tygerberg, against strong competition from the other nominees, Digital Youth Academy and Good Work Foundation.

The Partner of the Year – Emerging award went to New Horizons Nigeria.

Other award winners were:

Growth Partner of the Year – Eduvos

Rookie Partner of the Year – DigiConnect

Emerging Partner of the Year – RISA (Rwanda)

Instructor of the Year – Sindisiwe Mahlango of Good Work Foundation

Special Needs Instructor of the Year – Len Viljoen of the Hein Wagner Academy

Emerging Rookie of the Year – Multirede (Angola)

Special Recognition Award – Peter Hanwith-Horden

CompTIA partners who achieved Gold status this year are Sol-Tech, NetCampus and CTU Training Solutions. Platinum partners are Eduvos and Boston City Campus.

CompTIA took the opportunity to recognise some of its corporate partners: Axiz, 4Sight, Snode Technologies, Altron, Mauritius Commercial Bank, Data Management Professionals, Web Africa, DG Store, Merchants, Nashua, Nkgwete IT Solutions, Securicom, Lesedi and MWeb.