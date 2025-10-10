Developing economies boost global trade

Global trade expanded by about $500-billion in the first half of 2025, despite volatility, policy shifts and persistent geopolitical tensions.

This is one of the findings of the latest Global Trade Update from UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), released today.

And, barring major shocks in the final months of the year, global trade is on track to surpass its 2024 record.

This growth was driven primarily by developing economies, supported by South– South trade.

The manufacturing sector continues to drive global trade growth, led by electronics. Hybrid and electric vehicles are driving automotive trade growth.

This momentum is expected to continue in the third quarter, with goods expected to expand by about 2,5% quarter over quarter and services accelerating sharply to around 4%.