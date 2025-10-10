Google selects top startups for 2025 GFSA

Whittling down more than 400 applicants, 10 South African startups tackling challenges ranging from healthcare to law and agritech have been selected for the 2025 Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) programme.

The successful applicants have already started the three-month hybrid accelerator which runs until 5 December 2025, with funds disbursed in January 2026.

Aimed at early-growth technology companies – from seed stage through to Series A – that are already in the market and gaining traction, the programme supports startups using AI to address pressing challenges. Each startup will receive up to R1-million in equity-free funding.

The startups will receive mentorship from Google engineers and industry experts, hands-on technical training, leadership development, and access to Google’s global networks. Founders will also benefit from Google’s AI infrastructure including Google Cloud and Gemini, alongside $350 000 (R6-million) in Google Cloud credits.

“We were looking for South African-led startups that already have traction, strong teams, and are applying AI in ways that can transform the continent,” says Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa at Google. “To us, it was important that the companies should have the potential to grow internationally.

“When local startups succeed, everyone benefits,” Aiyegbusi adds. “Through the GFSA programme, we’re giving founders the funding, mentorship, and resources they need to grow and make a lasting impact.”

The finalists this year are: