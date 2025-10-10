Passenger demand buoys airline industry

Airlines are filling more seats as passenger demand for air travel continues on its upward trajectory, according to the lates figures from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for August.

The industry body says highlights from the latest report include:

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 4,6% compared to August 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 4,5% YoY. The August load factor was 86% (+0,1 ppt compared to August 2024), a record high for the month.

Domestic demand increased 1,5% compared to August 2024. Capacity was up 1,3% YoY. The load factor was 86,3% (+0,1 ppt compared to August 2024).

“August YoY demand growth of 4,6% confirms that the 2025 peak northern summer travel season reached a new record high,” says Willie Walsh, director-general of IATA. “Moreover, planes were operating with more seats filled than ever with a record load factor of 86%. Despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the global growth trend shows no signs of abating as October schedules are showing airlines planning 3,4% more capacity.

“Airlines are doing their best to meet travel demand by maximising efficiency – making it even more critical for the aerospace manufacturing sector to sort out its supply chain challenges,” Walsh adds.

Regional breakdown – International passenger markets

International RPK growth reached 6,6% in August YoY and load factor reached a historic high. International traffic was by far the dominant driver of growth, accounting for 87% of the net increase in global RPK in August.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 9,8% YoY increase in demand. Capacity increased 9,5% YoY and the load factor was 85,1% (+0,2 ppt compared to August 2024). Growth was driven by strong demand from China and Japan (+11,8% and +12% respectively).

European carriers had a 5,3% YoY increase in demand. Capacity increased 5,3% YoY and the load factor was flat (0.0 ppt compared to August 2024).

North American carriers saw a 1,8% YoY increase in demand. Capacity increased 2,6% YoY and the load factor was 87,5% (-0,6 ppt compared to August 2024). This was the fourth consecutive month of YoY declines in international PLF for North America.

Middle Eastern carriers saw an 8,2% YoY increase in demand. Capacity rose by 6,9% YoY and the load factor was 83,9% (+1,0 ppt compared to August 2024).

Latin American airlines saw a 9% YoY increase in demand. Capacity climbed 9,3% YoY. The load factor was 84,7% (-0,2 ppt compared to August 2024).

African airlines saw a 7,1% YoY increase in demand. Capacity was up 5,3% YoY. The load factor was 79,7% (+1,3 ppt compared to August 2024).