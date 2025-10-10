Steady growth in global air cargo

Global air cargo markets continue to show resilience, according to the latest data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which shows modest, but steady, growth for August

Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose by 4,1% compared to August 2024 levels (+5,1% for international operations); while capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 3,7% compared to the same period (+5.5% for international operations).

“Air cargo demand grew 4,1% in August, marking the sixth consecutive month of YoY growth,” says Willie Walsh, IATA’s director-general. “Volumes continue to grow even as global trade patterns change. Air cargo has benefitted from a shift from sea for some high value goods as shippers try to minimise the risk of tariff changes.

“And growth patterns indicate some being diverted away from North America, fueling stronger growth for the Europe–Asia, within Asia, Africa–Asia, and Middle East–Asia trade lanes,” Walsh adds. “This adaptability is vital as shippers navigate the evolving landscape of US tariff policy.”

Several factors in the operating environment should be noted, he says:

The global goods trade grew by 5,4% YoY in July.

Jet fuel prices in August were 6,4% lower YoY, marking the fourteenth consecutive month of YoY declines.

Global manufacturing in August showed rising optimism in manufacturing PMI with a rebound to 51.75 – the strongest reading since June 2024. Sentiment on new export orders, however, remains below 50 at 48.73, reflecting persistent caution amid tariff uncertainty.

August Regional Performance

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 9,8% YoY growth in air cargo demand in August. Capacity increased by 6,9% YoY.

North American carriers saw a 2,1% YoY decrease in growth for air cargo in August, the slowest growth of all regions. Capacity decreased by 1% YoY.

European carriers saw a 3,2% YoY increase in demand for air cargo in August. Capacity increased 4,2% YoY.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 2,7% YoY increase in demand for air cargo in August. Capacity increased by 4,3% YoY.

Latin American carriers saw a 2,1% YoY increase in demand for air cargo in August. Capacity increased by 5% YoY.

African airlines saw an 11% YoY increase in demand for air cargo in August, the strongest rise of all regions. Capacity increased by 12,3% YoY.

Trade Lane Growth

Air freight volumes in August 2025 increased significantly across most major trade corridors. Europe–Asia and Within Asia posted robust double-digit growth while Middle East–Asia, North America-Europe, and Africa-Asia also saw notable gains. In contrast, Asia–North America, Middle East–Europe and Within Europe recorded declines.