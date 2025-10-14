Limpopo’s ambitious project to tackle e-waste

Discarded electronic devices and appliances are now the fastest growing waste stream in the world and, recognising International e-Waste Day today (14 October), Limpopo province will be reinforcing the message of safe disposal and recycling with its E-Waste for Youth Employment in Limpopo Province Project.

The project is being implemented by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in conjunction with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) and the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET) with funding from the Government of Japan.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), less than a quarter of e-waste produced globally in 2022 was known to be formally recycled. However, e-waste streams contain valuable and finite resources that can be reused if they are recycled appropriately. South Africa generates between 360 000 and 530 000 tonnes of e-waste every year and yet only 7% to 12% is properly recycled. The rest often ends up in landfills or is informally handled – releasing harmful toxins like lead and mercury that contaminate soil, water, and air, and are harmful to both humans and animals.

The one-year E-Waste Project will address the twin challenges of high youth unemployment in the region and environmental degradation by promoting sustainable e-waste management and creating economic opportunities within the circular economy. It is designed to empower youth, women, and persons with disabilities through technical training, business development support, and market linkages in the e-waste recycling sector.

“The support of the government of Japan in the form of $1,5-million towards the project signifies the proactive steps being taken to address several challenges facing Limpopo. This one-year initiative is not just about training and employment; it is about creating a paradigm shift,” says Januma Takuya, second secretary at the Japanese Embassy.

“Limpopo province faces significant challenges in managing e-waste,” says Mafu Nkosi, LEDET chief director. “The improper disposal of electronic waste in landfills and open sites poses serious environmental and health risks while the informal nature of the sector leaves waste pickers and entrepreneurs without adequate social protection, job security, or fair wages.

“The project aims to strengthen policy frameworks, develop skills, and support the establishment of youth-led e-waste enterprises – contributing to a cleaner environment, sustainable livelihoods, and the broader objectives of South Africa’s National Development Plan 2030,” Nkosi adds. “We encourage young South Africans to educate themselves about e-waste and to look for the many opportunities within their municipalities and within businesses who are implementing e-waste management.”

The theme of this year’s global International e-Waste Day is “Recycle your e-waste – it’s critical!” with the spotlight on the importance of recovering critical raw materials (CRMs) such as gold, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements from discarded electronics. These materials are essential for clean energy technologies and the digital economy, and recycling them helps reduce environmental degradation while keeping value in the loop.