OpenAI and Broadcom ink deal for AI chips

OpenAI and Broadcom have announced a collaboration for 10 gigawatts of custom AI accelerators.

OpenAI will design the accelerators and systems, which will be developed and deployed in partnership with Broadcom.

By designing its own chips and systems, OpenAI can embed what it’s learned from developing frontier models and products directly into the hardware, unlocking new levels of capability and intelligence.

The racks, scaled entirely with Ethernet and other connectivity solutions from Broadcom, will meet surging global demand for AI, with deployments across OpenAI’s facilities and partner data centres.

“Partnering with Broadcom is a critical step in building the infrastructure needed to unlock AI’s potential and deliver real benefits for people and businesses,” says Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. “Developing our own accelerators adds to the broader ecosystem of partners all building the capacity required to push the frontier of AI to provide benefits to all humanity.”

Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom, adds: “Broadcom’s collaboration with OpenAI signifies a pivotal moment in the pursuit of artificial general intelligence. OpenAI has been in the forefront of the AI revolution since the ChatGPT moment, and we are thrilled to co-develop and deploy 10 gigawatts of next generation accelerators and network systems to pave the way for the future of AI.”

OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman says: “Our collaboration with Broadcom will power breakthroughs in AI and bring the technology’s full potential closer to reality. By building our own chip, we can embed what we’ve learned from creating frontier models and products directly into the hardware, unlocking new levels of capability and intelligence.”

According to Charlie Kawwas, PhD, president of the Semiconductor Solutions Group for Broadcom: “Our partnership with OpenAI continues to set new industry benchmarks for the design and deployment of open, scalable and power-efficient AI clusters. Custom accelerators combine remarkably well with standards-based Ethernet scale-up and scale-out networking solutions to provide cost and performance optimized next generation AI infrastructure. The racks include Broadcom’s end-to-end portfolio of Ethernet, PCIe and optical connectivity solutions, reaffirming our AI infrastructure portfolio leadership.”

For Broadcom, the collaboration reinforces the importance of custom accelerators and the choice of Ethernet as the technology for scale-up and scale-out networking in AI datacentres.