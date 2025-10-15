5G investments fuel data demand and digital revolution

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions is seeing an accelerating shift towards 5G connectivity, which is expected to account for a significant share of mobile subscriptions and data traffic by 2030.

This is among the findings from Nokia’s latest Mobile Broadband Index Report 2025, highlighting the transformative impact of 5G investments in driving digital innovation and supporting economic growth across MEA.

The research reveals that, by 2030, 82% of connections will be on 4G/5G networks, reflecting the shift towards data-centric usage and smartphones becoming more accessible.

5G is also an enabler for IoT, smart cities, and enterprise solutions.

The technology’s adoption is rising due to strong operator investments and government-led digital transformation initiatives, positioning it as a key driver of future connectivity.

By 2030, in MEA, 5G subscriptions will reach 605-million, with 53% of total data traffic expected to be driven by 5G. In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), 91% of subscriptions are expected to be on 5G, the highest in MEA.

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is experiencing rapid growth, with its market share projected to surge from 15% in 2023 to 35% by 2030, signalling a significant industry shift towards advanced fixed wireless solutions. This momentum is largely driven by the increasing maturity of 5G networks across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, which are providing the necessary infrastructure for high-speed broadband delivery to homes and businesses without the need for traditional wired connections.

The adoption of 5G FWA offers advantages such as faster deployment and often lower infrastructure costs compared to fibre, making it an increasingly attractive and viable option for expanding internet access and enhancing connectivity in the region.

“Significant investments in 5G technology are being made by operators in the MEA region, which will serve as the engine to enable IoT, smart cities, and enterprise solutions,” says Mikko Lavanti, senior vice-president: mobile networks MEA at Nokia. “These advancements are expected to drive transformative use cases such as autonomous transportation, smart agriculture, and advanced healthcare services powered by real-time data analytics.

“Additionally, the integration of 5G with edge computing and AI will unlock new opportunities for industries to optimize operations, enhance productivity, and deliver innovative customer experiences.”