Altron goes live with AI Factory

Altron has successfully deployed what it believes to be South Africa’s first operational AI Factory, powered by Nvidia AI infrastructure including Nvidia accelerated computing and Nvidia AI Enterprise software.

The platform delivers comprehensive AI infrastructure, tools, training and support while maintaining data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. It is currently live with five launch customers, including Dataviue, Lelapa AI and MathU.

Altron Group chief technology officer Dr Bongani Andy Mabaso explain:, “As South Africa’s original technology brand, we want to be the enabler for businesses seeking to harness AI capabilities, keeping our customers at the heart of our ecosystem.

“Our launch customers enable our goal for this platform to become a launchpad to support their vision and speed up AI development and the delivery of services to the market, solving challenges in ways only South African companies can.”

Altron’s AI Factory ensures sensitive information remains within South African jurisdiction, protected by local laws. This addresses critical data sovereignty concerns for enterprises navigating global AI adoption through comprehensive infrastructure and services.

Di Buijs, head of channel and public sector at Teraco, comments: “We are proud to host Altron’s AI Factory – the deployment, within a Nvidia AI-Ready data centre at Teraco, complements our existing partnership and the current solutions they deliver to their customers.

“At the intersection of AI readiness and high-performance computing, this collaboration directly addresses the critical need for data sovereignty. It empowers industries such as banking, financial services, and the public sector to unlock the full potential of AI while ensuring secure, local data compliance.”

Pieta Heyns, MD of Dataviue, one of the AI Factory launch customers, says: “This platform offers cutting-edge AI capabilities while ensuring our clients’ data remains protected under South African regulations – eliminating compliance concerns that arise with offshore solutions.”

The platform delivers enterprise-grade Nvidia accelerated computing infrastructure alongside AI as-a-service offerings at competitive pricing. Altron’s approach offers dedicated capacity, enabling businesses to scale efficiently whether they’re building proprietary models or consuming AI services.

MathU’s founder, W A Burger, says: “We’re accessing the same AI infrastructure that global giants use, and AI models that align with our market reality. This enables us to iterate faster and scale our personalised education platform with confidence.”

The Altron team provides specialised AI consulting and managed services, positioning the platform as a complete AI ecosystem for South African enterprises.

“Our AI Factory gives businesses immediate access to enterprise AI infrastructure combined with the expertise to use it effectively,” says Mike Wright, executive for data and AI at Altron Digital Business. “Instead of months of buildout, offshore dependencies, or expertise gaps, our customers get the platform, the expertise, and the support to make AI actually work for their business. The foundation is ready. That’s transformative.”

Mabaso concludes: “We’re not choosing between global technology excellence and local context; we’re combining both. Working with our technology launch partners, we’ve created an ecosystem where South African businesses can build cutting-edge AI solutions and enterprises can consume world-class AI services at competitive pricing, while maintaining local control.”