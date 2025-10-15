Khushi Lall is Eskom Expo ISF’s Top Junior Scientist

With a deep curiosity for the natural world and a creative spirit that extends far beyond the classroom, Khushi Lall has achieved remarkable success at the 45th Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), earning the coveted title of Top Junior Scientist.

The Grade 9 learner from Tyger Valley College in Pretoria’s diverse interests reflect a balance between creativity and analytical thinking, which are qualities that shine in her scientific work.

“I love playing netball in my school team as the designated goal shooter. I also play guitar in my school’s Guitar Ensemble, am part of a Guitar Trio and the Ukulele Club. At home, I crochet (sometimes for charity) and paint. I’m also an informal henna artist,” says Lall, whose journey to the Eskom Expo ISF began when her school announced a science expo open to all grades.

“I immediately jumped at the opportunity to work on a whole new research project, “Garlic: Nature’s Secret to Food Preservation”, which I soon became very attached to,” she says. “From there, my science teacher sent me through to regionals, where I knew the Eskom Expo would be a great opportunity for me, and I simply couldn’t wait to see what this journey would be like.”

Lall later progressed to the Eskom Expo International Science Fair, held at the Convention Centre at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, which brought together top young scientists from across South Africa and countries including Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, India, Russia, Ghana, and Mexico. The event provided learners with a platform to present their innovative projects to expert judges while engaging in tours, workshops, and science demonstrations designed to ignite their curiosity.

For Lall, the educational experiences during ISF week were just as memorable as the awards ceremony.

“The tour to Wits Anglo American Digital Dome was definitely a highlight worth mentioning,” she says. “Learning about what happens above our heads in our astronomical world without us even realising it completely blew me away.

“The Sci-Bono visit was also very informative and fun, seeing practical examples of basic physics will definitely help me ace my exams. The science show after the judging was also really enjoyable, and Professor Megandhren Govender from the Durban University of Technology who conducted it, did an amazing job of keeping us kids engaged and focused.”

The awards ceremonies marked a life-changing moment for Lall. “At the beginning, I was sceptical that I would not receive anything higher than a Bronze medal,” says Lall. “Winning the Gold medal felt unreal, and I couldn’t wait to share the news with my school and family. Being named the Top Junior Project in Plant Science completely stunned me.”

Lall says the biggest surprise came when the MC began announcing the Top Junior Scientist on 10 October. “I wasn’t paying much attention, that kind of achievement seemed like a dream.

“When I heard my name, I was completely baffled. I quickly sprang up to the stage with a very shocked expression, which the announcer pointed out, snapping me back to reality. Everything after that was a blur, though I do remember the trophy being quite heavy.”

Asked what advice she would give to other aspiring young scientists, Lall says: “Buckle up and come ready to give it your all because Eskom Expo is no joke. Make sure your reports are the best they can possibly be, your boards are neat, but include all the key information, and your presentation is clear and confident. Above all, enjoy every minute of this long journey ahead.”