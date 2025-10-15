Sports fans demand always-on engagement from teams

There is a growing demand among sports fans for always-on, personalised engagement with their favourite teams.

A global study from Infobip shows that two-thirds (66%) of fans feel disconnected due to poor club communication, rising to 81% among those under 35.

The research of 1 500 American football, baseball, soccer, and cricket fans across the US, Europe, and India, uncovers widespread frustration with generic, one-way communication and a strong appetite for deeper relationships with clubs beyond game days.

More than 70% of fans want ongoing communication during the off-season, including behind-the-scenes content and personal stories from players. Meanwhile, 82% currently use social media to follow their teams, though many expressed interest in richer, exclusive content through direct messaging and mobile apps.

Many described current engagement as transactional and impersonal, with nearly half feeling like “just a number”. Affordability also emerged as a major barrier — 61% of fans overall said rising costs of subscriptions, tickets, and merchandise are pricing them out of the game.

Driven by a desire to better understand evolving fan needs and explore how technology can reshape sports engagement, the study highlights a significant opportunity for clubs to boost loyalty and fan satisfaction through digital innovation and personalised communication.

Dean Baker, regional head at Infobip, comments: “Sports fans today expect a consistent, two-way, and always-on relationship with their favourite teams, whether during the season or off-season. With AI and other new technology, such as Conversational AI Gamification, sports organisations can create personalised, real-time fan experiences that build loyalty and drive participation.

“By leveraging AI-driven chatbots and personalised messaging through channels like WhatsApp, fans can instantly ask questions, access exclusive content, and receive updates anytime during the day.”

Infobip’s platform empowers teams to deliver this next-generation engagement — from realtime match alerts and early ticket sales to seamless personalised support. The result: stronger fan relationships, increased merchandise sales, higher viewership, and new revenue streams.