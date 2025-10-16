Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year finalists named

With entrepreneurs in the local spotlight as potential job creators and economic drivers, Business Partners has revealed the 15 finalists in its 37th annual Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

“These entrepreneurs represent the forward momentum of South Africa’s economy,” says David Morobe, executive GM for Impact Investing at Business Partners. “They’re not just building successful businesses; they’re creating jobs, driving innovation, contributing to the GDP, and positioning South Africa as a hub for entrepreneurial excellence.”

This year’s cohort is defined by several key trends: women entrepreneurs are in the clear majority (10 of 15), some of them succeeding in male-dominated industries like mining and construction. While entrepreneurial success is concentrated in the economic hubs of Gauteng (7) and the Western Cape (4), there is also representation from the Northwest, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga. Tech and ICT have emerged as dominant growth sectors, balanced by a strong showing from industries as diverse as biotech, health, professional services, hospitality, and apparel.

The finalists in the competition’s three categories are:

Emerging Entrepreneur (EME) – Awarded to an entrepreneur leading a business with an annual turnover under R10-million:

Lebohang Madubanya – Future Nurses Nursing School a private nursing higher education institution.

Prof Monique Zaahl – GENEdiagnostics, a genetic testing, research, and training business.

Thandiwe Shema – Jalusi Corporation, an enterprise co-developing solutions to support SME business growth.

Bongiwe Masoka – ZakhiAfrica, a provider of professional cleaning and hygiene services.

Thabile Makhoba – Makhoba Professional Services, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company.

Small Business Entrepreneur – Recognising owners of businesses with an annual turnover of between R10-million and R50-million:

Tryphina Moeketsi Maile – The Well Digger, a provider of construction and sanitation services.

Raisibe Esther Senoamadi – Bashumi Instruments and Control Services, a supplier of laboratory equipment and instruments.

Wendy Thembeka Dlomo -The Living Collective, a full-service, self-catering accommodation rental company.

Tebogo Kale – Gravitas Minerals, a fine mineral separation technology company.

Hamilton Stephenson – Technogrid, a global provider of energy-absorbing systems for mining and heavy industry.

Medium Business Entrepreneur – Presented to an entrepreneur leading a business with an annual turnover of over R50-million:

Louw Barnardt – Outsourced CFO, a financial management services firm for founders.

Thatiso Dube – GALXBOY, an African design and apparel brand.

Aphiwe Khambule – 21st Century Funeral Services, a funeral insurance and burial service provider.

Damian Michael – Innovo Networks, a communications and Internet service provider.

Eva Biyela – Big Sky Travel and Tours, a full-service travel agency.

The next step for the 15 finalists is the final judging round where the winner in each category will be determined. From there, one winner will be named the overall South Africa’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2025. Two special awards may also be conferred: the Job Creator of the Year Award for the finalist who has made the most significant contribution to employment; and the Innovator of the Year Award for an entrepreneur who has introduced a ground-breaking product or service.