Google, World Bank harness AI to digitally transform emerging markets

Google and the World Bank Group have formed a new alliance to accelerate digital transformation in emerging markets, focusing on deploying Open Network Stacks which act like digital infrastructure to help citizens access vital services.

By combining Google Cloud’s AI technology – including its Gemini models – with the World Bank Group’s development expertise, the initiative helps governments quickly create interoperable networks for critical sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and skilling. Citizens can interact with these AI-powered services in over 40 languages – even on simple devices.

The collaboration builds on a successful pro bono pilot in Uttar Pradesh in India that helped thousands of smallholder farmers increase profitability.

To foster a sustainable and open ecosystem, Google is providing funding to the new non-profit Networks for Humanity (NFH) to build universal digital infrastructure (Beckn open network and Finternet asset tokenisation), establish regional innovation labs, and pilot social impact applications globally.