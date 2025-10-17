New features boost smartphone sales

According to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker , global smartphone shipments increased 2,6% year-over-year (YoY) to 322,7-million units in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25).

The smartphone market continued its recovery, fueled by the premium segment as consumers upgraded to the latest devices, attracted by innovative form factors and more affordable AI-enabled smartphones.

“The smartphone industry continues its upward trajectory, posting solid growth — a remarkable achievement given persistent economic uncertainty and tumultuous tariff dynamics,” says Nabila Popal, senior research director for Worldwide Client Devices at IDC.

“OEMs have mastered the art of innovation not only in hardware and software to entice upgrades but also in removing purchase friction. They have flawlessly combined cutting-edge devices with innovative financing models and aggressive trade-in programs that make the upgrading decision a “no brainer” for consumers.”

“Despite economic uncertainty, the smartphone market showed resilience. Apple and Samsung posted strong results as their latest devices encouraged consumers to upgrade in the premium segment, while new, affordable AI-enabled smartphones also drove high upgrades in more affordable price categories,” saysFrancisco Jeronimo, vice-president: Client Devices at IDC.

“Apple delivered its best results ever in a July quarter, while Samsung achieved its strongest July-quarter growth on record. Demand for Apple’s new iPhone 17 lineup was robust, with pre-orders surpassing those of the previous generation. At the same time, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 outperformed all earlier foldable models, creating renewed momentum for the foldables segment.”

Beyond the top two vendors, Xiaomi, Transsion, and vivo also recorded notable growth during the quarter. Xiaomi consolidated its recovery in Europe and Latin America, leveraging its Redmi Note and Poco series. Transsion continued to expand rapidly across North and East Africa, benefiting from strong distribution networks and a competitive portfolio in the sub-$200 segment. Vivo regained share in several emerging markets, supported by refreshed midrange devices with AI-enhanced imaging features and aggressive online promotions.

“Looking ahead, IDC maintains a positive outlook for 2025, anticipating that market momentum will continue through the final quarter of the year,” says Anthony Scarsella, research director for Mobile Phones at IDC. “The accelerated demand for the latest AI-enabled products is expected to lead to a strong finish for 2025, driven by aggressive pricing promotions and robust product portfolios from leading vendors.”