Octopi is a new strategic HP Managed Print Solutions distributor

Octopi Distribution, a subsidiary of the Octopi Group, has been appointed as a dedicated HP Managed Print Solutions (MPS) distributor serving the South African and broader African market.

The newly-launched company has secured Tier 1 distribution rights for HP’s A3 and A4 managed print solutions across southern Africa.

Octopi Distribution was set up to address evolving business needs for enterprise-grade print solutions from a distributor with a strong contractual background and specialised MPS expertise.

“HP Southern Africa is pleased to welcome Octopi Distribution as our new Tier 1 partner,” says Yesh Surjoodeen, MD of HP Southern Africa. “We are confident that they will play a pivotal role in expanding our A3 and A4 managed print services across the country and into Africa. Octopi Distribution’s deep industry knowledge, agile nature and customer centricity align perfectly with our ambition of delivering best-in-class managed print services.”

Octopi Distribution’s core focus is HP Managed Print Solutions, encompassing both A4 and A3 managed devices, along with all related hardware, software and consumables. Its in-house HP Print Service Centre in Midrand provides fast, reliable support with strict quality control, ensuring minimal machine downtime, consistent service standards, and increased confidence for resellers and end-users.

Octopi Distribution, through the Octopi Group, has direct access to the training resources of Taropa Technologies – the only EMEA-certified company approved by HP for virtual training and technical certifications.

“Octopi Distribution is fully aligned with HP’s strategic objectives and market vision, ensuring seamless execution and maximum value for our clients,” says Safera Ibrahim, GM of Octopi Distribution. “By combining deep specialist expertise with an unwavering commitment to excellence, we deliver unmatched service and innovative Managed Print Solutions, reinforcing our status as a leading, strategic distributor and trusted partner in driving the future of HP Managed Print.”

To guarantee nationwide and SADC distribution, Octopi Distribution is supported by a number of key logistics partners.

says Benno Spitholt, CEO of the Octopi Group, comments: “Octopi Distribution’s partners stand to gain significantly from the group’s comprehensive offerings, including asset and rental finance solutions, as well as the collective expertise in imports, logistics, supply chain services, sales and marketing, enabling efficient scaling, informed decision-making, and accelerated execution. Furthermore, our established infrastructure allows us to support larger projects and rollouts with ease.”