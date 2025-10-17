Olivia Barker takes top honours at Eskom Expo ISF

Olivia Barker, a Grade 11 learner from St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls Pretoria, has been recognised as one of South Africa’s brightest young scientists at this year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF).

The event brought together some of the most promising young scientific minds from across South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, India, Ireland, Russia, Ghana, and Mexico.

Seventeen-year-old Barker’s impressive performance earned her three Special Awards and a Silver medal – including the prestigious University of Pretoria Dr Derek Gray Memorial Award, which includes a three-year study bursary in the sciences or engineering at the University of Pretoria provided she meets the required criteria. Barker will also represent South Africa at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize competition in Sweden.

Barker also received the following awards: the Ekurhuleni Drums Shanice Francis Memorial Award – valued at R30 000 – and presented to projects that offer novel solutions to environmental challenges; and the Soil Science Society of South Africa Award for the Best Soil-Related Project which included a cash prize of R3 000.

“Winning three special awards plus an Eskom Expo Silver medal at the ISF was absolutely beyond my wildest dreams,” says Barker. “I was surprised and delighted to win two cash prizes, but winning the Dr Derek Gray Memorial Award was the biggest shock I’ve ever had in my life.”

Driven by a deep love for Life Sciences and Biology, Barker describes herself as a hardworking and passionate learner.

“I am a hard worker, and I am driven by passion for the things I love – one of which is, of course, life science,” she says.

Her scientific curiosity runs in the family. “My father is a professor of botany, and my mother has degrees in science and law,” Barker says. “I’ve always been encouraged to ask questions and think critically at home and that environment taught me to be curious from an early age.”

She also credits her school and teacher for nurturing her scientific growth.

“I have an incredible science teacher, Mr Van Wyk, who has believed in my potential for a long time,” she says. “He’s always pushed me a little further and asked the most challenging questions. He’s a large part of why I am the scientist I am today.”

Barker’s growth through Eskom Expo began when she heard about it from a friend who had participated the previous year. “I decided to give it a go because of my love for biology,” she says. “I was so keen that I went on to the Eskom Expo website and looked up the details incredibly early – before I even really had a project idea.”

Her enthusiasm paid off. What began as “just the seed of an idea” evolved into the research project – Measuring the impact of the Bankrotbos invasion on soil mite populations within Waterberg soil ecosystems – which she is now extremely proud of.

“Along the way it has grown into something that I am incredibly proud of and attached to – and I’m grateful for the learning opportunities I have had on this journey,” she says.

As for her advice to other aspiring young scientists, Olivia encourages them to take risks and embrace uncertainty.

“The best ideas you have are sometimes the ones that seem a bit too crazy or uncertain,” she says. “You don’t need to be certain about everything when you start, you just need courage. Eskom Expo is a chance to learn scientific thinking and that’s even more valuable than the project itself.

“Go for it, take chances, and know that there’s almost always a way around it when things go wrong,” Barker says. “You never know where that one idea might take you.”