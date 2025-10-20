Key trends as fintech borrowing goes mainstream

South Africa’s fintech sector is undergoing rapid transformation, signalling a major shift in how consumers will engage with credit in the next five years, and beyond.

As digital adoption accelerates, lenders will need to adapt their approach to South African consumers if they’re to attract, retain and grow relationships with digitally engaged borrowers.

This is among the insights from TransUnion’s latest research into South Africa’s fintech lending market, which tracked borrower behaviour, loyalty and risk based on an analysis of 4,3-million South Africa consumers. The study highlights patterns that present both opportunities and challenges when navigating a rapidly digitising credit ecosystem.

Emerging fintechs are offering diverse solutions such as buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans with interest free payments, flexible financing for small and medium enterprises, point-of-sale credit and insurance coverage. Financial services are now more accessible than ever before.

However, it’s essential that the lenders behind these solutions understand who is using them, how they engage with credit, and whether borrowers’ loyalty can help drive sustainable growth.

“As competition intensifies and regulatory frameworks evolve, lenders must go beyond product innovation and develop a deeper understanding of consumer behaviour,” says Ayesha Hatea, director of research and consulting at TransUnion South Africa. “Our study offers a data-driven lens into the FinTech borrower profile, helping lenders build loyalty, manage risk, and drive inclusion.”

TransUnion analysed South Africans who held at least one open fintech credit obligation in Q4 2024, including long-term personal loans, short-term personal loans and credit cards, to learn more about the consumers driving growth in the sector. The study examined risk profiles, delinquency trends, product breadth, and loyalty patterns among fintech borrowers. Further, the study compared those characteristics to similar-risk consumers using traditional lender products only (non-fintech borrowers, providing a deeper understanding of growth opportunities for South Africa’s credit market.

The study uncovered five themes shaping fintech lending strategy:

Fintechs are not yet the main gateway to financial inclusion – Despite South Africa’s high mobile penetration, 69% of New-to-Credit consumers – those with no prior reported credit history – enter the market via retail accounts, with clothing accounts being the most common first product. Fintechs have an opportunity to reposition themselves as enablers of financial inclusion by partnering with retailers and mobile ecosystems to reach underserved segments.

Fintech borrowers are concentrated in below prime risk tiers – While many fintech borrowers have experience managing credit, 95% of fintech borrowers with 0–1 month loans are in below prime risk tiers, compared to 29% for bank borrowers and 69% for non-bank lender borrowers. For 2–12 month loans, 94% of fintech borrowers are below prime, in contrast to 58% for banks and 50% for non-banks. This highlights greater risk exposure among the fintech borrower base and suggests that fintech lenders could benefit from leveraging trended and alternative data to better predict repayment risk and reduce delinquency rates, particularly among below-prime borrowers.

Fintech borrowers are not all underserved – Among 0–1 month term borrowers, 44% of fintech consumers already hold two or three credit products and 27% hold four or more, debunking the assumption that fintech borrowers have limited access to credit. Additionally, more than 56% of fintech personal loan borrowers hold credit products with non-fintech lenders. These multi-lender relationships underscore the need for lenders to view borrowing patterns holistically and better understand the reasons why borrowers may be seeking credit from different lender types, in order to develop strategies for capturing more of their customers’ wallets.

Fintech borrowers underperform on repayments – While there are no material differences by lender type for longer-term loans, there are significant differences for 0-1 month loans. This is an important consideration as these shorter-term loans are more likely to be used by borrowers earlier in their credit journeys when they are potentially more financially vulnerable. After controlling for borrower risk score, delinquency rates (consumers 2+ months in arrears on a loan) were highest among fintech borrowers: The consumer-level delinquencies were 74% for 0–1 month loans from fintechs compared to lower rates for bank loans (53%) and non-bank lender loans (53%), underscoring the need for enhanced risk management strategies tailored to the FinTech segment.

Fintech borrowers are loyal to fintech lenders – TransUnion’s research provides compelling evidence of borrower loyalty within the fintech lending ecosystem. Among consumers who originated a 0–1 month personal loan, 65% opened another 0–1 month loan within 12 months, and 93% of those chose a fintech lender. More than one fifth (21%) of these borrowers progressed to a 2–12 month loan, with 80% remaining with fintech providers.

Among consumers who started with a 2–12 month personal loan, 95% opened another 2–12 month loan, with 60% choosing a fintech lender. In addition, 85% of these borrowers also opened a 0–1 month loan, and 38% did so with fintech lenders.

These patterns demonstrate a strong preference among borrowers to remain within the fintech category, even as they take loans over longer time periods. This loyalty presents a strategic opportunity for fintech lenders to deepen relationships through personalised engagement, targeted product offerings, and proactive risk management.

However, loyalty in product originations does not necessarily translate into repayment prioritisation. When consumers hold loans with both fintech and non-fintech lenders, they tend to prioritise repayments to traditional institutions. Among consumers with 2–12 term personal loans from both fintech and non-fintech non-bank lenders, delinquency measured as 1+ month in arrears was 33% for fintechs, compared to 26% for non-fontech non-bank lenders. Similarly, for those with loans from both fintechs and banks, delinquency was 30% for fintechs versus 28% for banks.

The takeaway for lenders is that while FinTech borrowers are loyal in terms of repeat borrowing, they may deprioritise fintech repayments when under financial pressure. This highlights the need for fintech lenders to strengthen their engagement strategies, build trust, and implement early intervention tools to improve repayment outcomes and long-term value.

“If lenders are to benefit from the anticipated growth in the fintech lending market, it’s essential that they offer financial literacy and awareness education to help consumers understand how responsible credit use can support their financial goals,” says Hatea.

“Once consumers have opened FinTech-issued products, lenders can activate lifestyle triggers to anticipate consumer progression so that they can deliver timely, relevant engagement to drive loyalty and long-term value. This can be further supported by deploying predelinquency models to identify early signs of consumer stress, and to initiate recovery efforts before risk escalates.”