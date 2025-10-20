Oracle and AMD expand AI partnership

In Q3 of next year, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will be a launch partner for the first publicly available AI supercluster powered by 50 000 AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs.

Demand for large-scale AI capacity is accelerating as next-generation AI models outgrow the limits of current AI clusters. To train and run these workloads, customers need flexible, open compute solutions engineered for extreme scale and efficiency.

OCI’s planned new AI superclusters will be powered by the AMD “Helios” rack design which includes AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs, next- generation AMD EPYC CPUs codenamed “Venice”, and next-generation AMD Pensando advanced networking codenamed “Vulcano.”

This vertically-optimised, rack-scale architecture is designed to deliver maximum performance, scalability, and energy efficiency for large-scale AI training and inference.

“Our customers are building some of the world’s most ambitious AI applications and that requires robust, scalable, and high-performance infrastructure,” says Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice-president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “By bringing together the latest AMD processor innovations with OCI’s secure, flexible platform and advanced networking powered by Oracle Acceleron customers can push the boundaries with confidence.

“Through our decade-long collaboration with AMD – from EPYC to AMD Instinct accelerators – we’re continuing to deliver the best price-performance, open, secure, and scalable cloud foundation to meet customer needs for this next era of AI.”

Forrest Norrod, executive vice-president and GM, Data Center Solutions Business Group at AMD, adds: “AMD and Oracle continue to set the pace for AI innovation in the cloud. With our AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, and advanced AMD Pensando networking Oracle customers gain powerful new capabilities for training, fine-tuning, and deploying the next generation of AI.

“Together, AMD and Oracle are accelerating AI with open, optimised, and secure systems built for massive AI data centres.”