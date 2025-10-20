Vodacom launches Eco-Warriors Sustainability Competition

Vodacom South Africa has launched the Eco-Warriors Sustainability Competition, a nationwide learner-led initiative set to mobilise the country’s next generation of environmental leaders.

Targeting Grade 9 to 11 learners from Vodacom-supported Schools of Excellence across five provinces (KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga), the Eco-Warriors Competition is a call to action for young South Africans to design real, tech-enabled solutions to tackle environmental challenges in their schools and communities.

“The solutions to our biggest challenges are already coming from young minds,” says Takalani Netshitenzhe, director of external and regulatory affairs for Vodacom South Africa and shairperson of the Vodacom Foundation. “Eco-Warriors is our investment in a generation of problem-solvers who think boldly, act locally, and innovate sustainably. Through this programme, we aim to ignite lifelong purpose and community impact,” adds Netshitenzhe.

Learners will form teams and compete on four pressing environmental themes: waste management, energy conservation, water conservation, and biodiversity protection. Entries can include anything from recycling campaigns to solar power innovations or multimedia storytelling that educates and inspires. Vodacom will support students through virtual workshops, learning toolkits, and mentorship sessions.

Submissions will be evaluated on innovation, creativity, use of technology, feasibility, impact, and quality of presentation. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony, with prizes including funding for the top three winning schools and the opportunity to implement their projects as well as exposure on Vodacom’s digital platforms.

“We believe in the power of partnerships to scale impact and support purpose-led interventions such as the Eco-Warriors campaign that advance sustainability goals. By working together across sectors and investing in education initiatives that promote environmental awareness, we can build a more sustainable future,” concludes Netshitenzhe.