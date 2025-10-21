Resellers: Make your voice heard

Voting is open for the South African IT distribution channel’s most prestigious awards – the Channelwise Awards 2025 – where resellers and partners get the chance to rate and reward their top distributors and vendors.

“Over the years, the Channelwise Awards have established themselves as the most sought-after accolade in the local distribution channel,” says Channelwise editor, Mark Davison. “Last year more than 3 000 resellers made their voices heard when they voted for Pinnacle as Distributor of the Year and Syntech as the Customer Care Distributor of the Year. The top vendors in the various categories were also recognised by their partners.

“Every year, the Channelwise Awards are hotly contested and this year will be no different as distributors and vendors have had to up their respective games in an increasingly hostile and difficult economic and business environment,” Davison adds. “So every vote counts – and now is the chance for resellers to reward those who they feel have gone the extra mile to make their own businesses a success.”

This year, the Channelwise Awards Survey consists of eight categories:

Infrastructure Hardware

Data Centre Software

Networking and Connectivity

Energy and Power Solutions

Printers and Consumables

End User Computing

Cybersecurity

Security/Surveillance

Software and Services

Components, Peripherals and Accessories

“There is also the chance to vote for the Customer Care Distributor of the Year – the distributor resellers feel has really pulled out all the stops to make doing business with them as seamless, painless, and successful as possible.” Davison says.

“In addition, there is a quick poll where we determine what technologies the channel is planning to adopt now and in the near future,” he says. “This often gives a good indication of exactly which direction the market is heading and where all the players in the channel should be focusing their attention.”

The Channelwise Awards survey can be accessed HERE.

Voting closes at midnight on 10 November.