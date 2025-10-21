Vodacom Southern Gauteng invests R660m

Vodacom Southern Gauteng is investing over R660 million in network infrastructure this financial year. The investment will accelerate the rollout of 4G and 5G technologies across key urban and peri-urban areas, enhance network capacity to meet growing data demand, and improve network resilience to ensure more reliable connectivity for customers.

A major portion of the funding is being directed toward new site builds, with 67 base stations deployed across Springs, Brakpan, Germiston, Tembisa, Alberton, Clayville, Kempton Park, Soweto, Vereeniging, Diepsloot, Olievenhoutbosch, Vosloorus, and Alexandra. These new sites will extend coverage to underserved communities and support the region’s expanding digital ecosystem.

Vodacom is also rolling out 5G technology across 445 sites in key areas. This advanced network infrastructure will enable faster speeds, lower latency, and enhanced user experience for consumers and businesses alike.

As data traffic continues to rise, 409 sites are undergoing 4G capacity upgrades using L700 spectrum across the same major locations. These enhancements will ensure customers can access reliable, high-speed connectivity even during peak usage periods. To support growing 4G and 5G traffic, Vodacom is also upgrading its transmission infrastructure in Southern Gauteng.

“Our network investment reflects our commitment to meeting the growing connectivity needs of Southern Gauteng’s diverse communities and businesses,” says Ridwaan Soomra, managing executive for Vodacom Southern Gauteng. “Data demand continues to surge as more customers rely on mobile connectivity for work, education, entertainment, and essential services. By expanding our 4G and 5G footprint and enhancing network capacity, we are ensuring that our customers can stay connected to what matters most.”

Network resilience is a critical priority for the region, particularly in light of ongoing energy challenges. More than 1 700 sites have been upgraded with enhanced battery backup systems to mitigate the impact of power interruptions. Additional investments have been made in power backup systems for core network facilities, further strengthening the region’s network reliability.

Beyond network infrastructure, Vodacom Southern Gauteng remains committed to addressing affordability barriers that prevent many people from fully participating in the digital economy. Through Just4You and Just4YourTown, customers receive personalized data and voice offerings tailored to their behaviour and location, ensuring connectivity at lower costs. The Easy2Own device financing initiative enables customers to access smartphones affordably, helping to increase smartphone penetration and helping more people upgrade to 4G and 5G devices.

“Our investment goes beyond infrastructure, it’s about building an inclusive digital society where everyone can participate in the digital economy,” concludes Soomra. “Through sustained network expansion, affordability programmes, and resilience initiatives, we are ensuring that more communities in Southern Gauteng can thrive in the digital era.”