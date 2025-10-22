Axiz extends Veeam backup protection with Ootbi distribution

Axiz has entered into a distribution agreement with Object First, the company behind the Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box Immutability) appliance set up by Veeam founders Ratmir Timashev and Andrei Baronov.

The partnership will provide African organisations with enhanced data protection for Veeam backups.

The agreement covers more than 25 countries across southern, eastern, and western Africa, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Ootbi is designed to protect backup data against ransomware and other cyber threats. Its architecture prevents destructive actions, ensuring that Veeam backups remain secure and recoverable. The appliance can be configured in 15 minutes, supports backup speeds of up to 8 GB per second, and can scale to store more than seven petabytes of data.

According to Object First, Ootbi addresses a key issue in modern backup strategies — the rising number of ransomware attacks targeting backup repositories. By combining immutability, rapid recovery, and straightforward deployment, the appliance is intended to minimise downtime and operational risks for organisations using Veeam.

“This partnership enables Veeam users across Africa to access appliances designed for secure, high-speed backup storage,” says Mariana du Plessis, business unit manager for storage at Axiz. “As data volumes increase and ransomware threats become more sophisticated, it is critical that organisations can rely on infrastructure built for resilience. This collaboration broadens the availability of solutions that meet that need.”