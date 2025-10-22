OpenAI takes on Google with new browser

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser based on ChatGPT.

The new launch adds more pressure on Google, following last year’s addition of search in ChatGPT.

“Your browser is where all of your work, tools, and context come together,” reads a statement from OpenAI. “A browser built with ChatGPT takes us closer to a true super-assistant that understands your world and helps you achieve your goals.”

Browser memories let ChatGPT remember context from the sites users visit and bring that context back when needed. These browser memories in Atlas are optional, and users can view or archive them at any time in settings, deleting browsing history deletes any associated browser memories.

OpenAI says ChatGPT can be employed in Atlas using agent mode, making it better at researching and analysing, automating tasks, and planning events or booking appointments.

Agent mode in Atlas is available today in preview for Plus, Pro, and Business users.

ChatGPT Atlas is available now on macOS to Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users. It is also available in beta for Business and, if enabled by users’ plan administrators, for Enterprise and Edu users.

Experiences for Windows, iOS and Android are coming soon.