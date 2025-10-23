Employees’ convenience culture puts companies at risks

The drive for employee convenience in hybrid work environments is creating a significant security liability for South African businesses.

New research from Cisco shows that 75% of organisations are facing heightened cybersecurity risks from unmanaged devices connecting to corporate networks.

However, the true danger lies in seemingly innocent employee behaviours at home that can lead to significant data vulnerabilities for companies.

The report reveals a widespread “convenience culture” that 31% of working parents admit to allowing children unsupervised access to work devices secured with passcodes, while an alarming 49% leave devices unattended without any passcode protection at all.

These actions transform personal convenience into corporate liability, creating direct pathways for data breaches, regulatory penalties, and operational shutdowns.

“A simple act like a child accidentally deleting a critical file or clicking on a phishing link can trigger a cascade of costly consequences,” says Nabeel Rajab, technical solution architect at Cisco South Africa. “We’re not just talking about a technical problem; we’re talking about tangible business impact.

“The costs of forensic investigation, regulatory fines under POPIA, and reputational damage from a single breach can be devastating. These seemingly minor lapses in judgment at home can nullify substantial corporate security investments and directly threaten profitability.”

The data indicate that companies are highly exposed. In 2024, 85% of working parents indicated they shared a work-related personal device with one of their children. Compounding the issue is a failure to implement basic security measures that could mitigate these financial risks. Only 31% of employees sharing devices use multi-factor authentication (MFA), a critical tool for preventing unauthorized access.

“The solution isn’t to police employees, but to build a resilient security posture that protects the business from the financial and reputational fallout of human error,” adds Rajab.

Cisco recommends the following strategic steps to protect company assets: