King V will refine technology governance, not reinvent it

As the Institute of Directors South Africa (IoDSA) prepares to launch King V at the end of October, it is expected that the new code will strengthen rather than radically reshape corporate governance in South Africa.

“From a technology governance perspective, I anticipate much will stay the same,” says Siva Padayachee, head: GRC & Business Assurance at fintech specialist e4. “The King Code and its guidelines have matured significantly over the years making them easier to manage and consume. We saw a huge leap between the first and third iterations, while the move from King III to King IV was far smoother. I’m working on the assumption that King V won’t be a dramatic departure from its predecessor.”

However, Padayachee believes King V will take a more specific stance on governance in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“While South Africans love a buzzword, we’ve seen increasing interest in the use of AI – and that means we urgently need clearer guardrails,” he says. “These are particularly important when it comes to contractual obligations and maintaining trusted client relationships.”

He adds that responsible use of client data is a critical consideration.

“If e4 is entrusted with a client’s information, it is our duty to ensure that this data is not exposed to the Internet or shared with free, publicly available AI tools,” he says. “Doing so could not only compromise security, but also damage the relationship of trust we’ve built with our clients. I expect King V may recommend broader use of closed or private AI solutions rather than open models as a key governance safeguard.”

Beyond AI, Padayachee believes King V will place greater emphasis on reputational risk.

“As technology providers, we must be seen as competent and responsible users of technology,” he says. “The way we adopt and integrate new tools must be mindful, measured, and purposeful.”

To embed this philosophy internally, Padayachee says, e4 has established an oversight committee focused on promoting the responsible use of technology across the group.

“We’re on a long journey, but these cultural shifts need to start happening sooner rather than later,” he says. “Through this committee, we’re ensuring that standards are defined, governance is embedded, and that a shared culture of accountability and responsible innovation takes root.”

The committee meets twice annually, with the next session scheduled for March 2026.

“I’m excited to see how far we’ve progressed by then,” Padayachee says. “Governance and innovation are not opposing forces – they’re partners in ensuring sustainable, ethical progress.”