Amazon to shed 14 000 jobs

As it invests more in robotics and automation, Amazon is streamlining its workforce and shedding about 14 000 jobs.

Writing to employees, Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of people experience and technology at Amazon, explains that the company recognises importance of having the right structure to drive a high level of speed and ownership.

The new reductions are a continuation of the restructuring work aimed at reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources.

“While this will include reducing in some areas and hiring in others, it will mean an overall reduction in our corporate workforce of approximately 14 000 roles,” she says.

Galetti adds that the company will continue to hire in key strategic areas while also finding additional places to remove layers, increase ownership and realize efficiency gains.

She adds that the world is changing quickly. “This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones).

“We’re convinced that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.”