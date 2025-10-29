What the history of cyber threats can teach us about AI attacks

The greatest threat in cybersecurity right now isn’t the artificial intelligence of the future; it’s the human oversight of the past. For all the sophistication of modern attacks, the most devastating breaches are often echoes of old mistakes written in new code.

By Doros Hadjizenonos, regional director (SA) at Fortinet

The history of cyber threats is not just a timeline of technical exploits; it is a story of evolving motives, from the accidental mischief of the first internet worm to the state-sponsored sabotage of today. Its most important lesson is that as we build a borderless digital world, knowing where your information lives has become just as critical as protecting who can access it.

The historical evolution of cyber threats

The internet’s innocence was shattered in 1988. When Cornell student Robert Tappan Morris released a self-replicating worm, it was meant to be an academic experiment. Instead, a coding flaw caused it to spiral out of control, paralysing an estimated 10% of the 6 000 computers then connected to the internet. The Morris worm was the first shot across the bow, a sudden demonstration of the internet’s fragility.

The 1990s saw the rise of hacktivism, as digital protest went mainstream. In 1998, a group called the Electronic Disturbance Theatre targeted the Pentagon’s websites with a flood of traffic – a primitive denial-of-service attack – to protest the Zapatista conflict in Mexico. For the first time, political activism had a digital arsenal.

As the new millennium dawned, so did a new kind of digital vandal. So-called “script kiddies,” motivated more by notoriety than ideology, unleashed chaos using pre-made tools. In 2000, a Canadian teenager known as “Mafiaboy” brought down the websites of CNN, Dell, and Yahoo!, not with sophisticated code, but with sheer digital brute force, costing an estimated $1.2 billion in damages.

Then, in 2010, the game changed entirely. Stuxnet, a state-sponsored cyber weapon, marked the arrival of digital warfare. Designed to target Iran’s nuclear programme, this sophisticated malware physically destroyed centrifuges by subtly manipulating their speeds, all while feeding false, “all-clear” data back to operators. It proved that code could now achieve what was once only possible with bombs.

The decade that followed saw cybercrime pivot decisively toward monetisation. Ransomware evolved from a niche threat into a multibillion-dollar criminal enterprise. The 2017 NotPetya attack was a chilling example of this. Initially disguised as ransomware, it was a destructive “wiper” virus that caused an estimated $10 billion in damages globally, permanently crippling systems at shipping giant Maersk and pharmaceutical company Merck. It was a stark reminder that the motive was no longer just about collecting a ransom; it was about causing maximum chaos.

New threats, familiar patterns

Today, generative AI has supercharged the threat landscape. Deepfakes, impersonation scams, and autonomous malware make attacks faster, harder to detect, and more convincing than ever. Threat actors can scale operations, tailor payloads, and evade traditional security measures using the same AI tools that defenders rely on.

Yet the story is not entirely bleak: AI is also strengthening cybersecurity. Machine learning and AI-driven analytics help security teams detect anomalies in real time, predict emerging threats, and automate responses to attacks that would overwhelm human operators. Defenders are turning AI into a force multiplier, using intelligence to counter intelligence and ensuring that even as attacks evolve, organisations can stay one step ahead.

Amid all this change, we can still see patterns emerging. Threats evolve, but they often exploit the same weaknesses: outdated systems, poor governance, and reactive thinking. This history provides critical context and cautionary tales of recurring vulnerabilities.

Reclaiming control in a borderless world

The evolution of cyber threats reveals a clear trajectory: from disrupting networks to stealing data and controlling infrastructure. As the battlefield has shifted into the cloud, a new principle of defence has become critical: data sovereignty. This is the idea that data should be subject to the laws and governance of the country where it resides, and it has become a cornerstone of digital resilience.

For governments and regulated industries in particular, this is about more than compliance. It is about protecting sensitive information, maintaining operational independence, and ensuring that data is not exposed to foreign jurisdictions or unauthorised access. Just as history teaches us to guard what matters most, data sovereignty reminds us that control and context are inseparable.

To achieve this, organisations must look toward modern security architectures designed for today’s realities. Unlike traditional models that rely on static perimeters, frameworks like Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) converge networking and security into a unified, cloud-delivered service, ensuring secure access to data and applications from anywhere. Crucially, a sovereign-first approach adds an essential layer of control, enabling policies that keep data within designated geographic boundaries and under the jurisdiction of local laws.

The result is a mature, future-fit security architecture that is agile enough for hybrid work, yet grounded in the critical lessons of the past. Building a resilient security architecture requires looking backward to understand enduring risks, while looking forward to embracing new models of defence. In an era of borderless threats, control over one’s data is a strategic imperative for building a secure digital future.