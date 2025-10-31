SA companies prioritise cyber resilience, but gaps remain

As global uncertainty intensifies and cyberthreats grow more sophisticated, South African organisations are doubling down on cybersecurity as a strategic imperative, according to the latest PwC Digital Trust Insights Survey.

The new research reveals that local business and technology leaders are prioritising cyber resilience like never before – yet critical capability gaps underscore the urgent need for integrated, future-ready strategies.

Key highlights from the report include:

63% of South African business and tech leaders (vs 60% global, 62% Africa) rank cyber risk investment in their top three strategic priorities.

South African organisations report stronger “very capable” ratings than global/Africa peers for core cyber controls. However, only 6% feel “very capable” against supply chain vulnerabilities (vs 43% global, 48% Africa), highlighting a critical gap.

Skills shortages remain a top barrier – 72% of SA organisations are prioritising AI and machine learning tools to close gaps, with specialised managed services emerging as strategic accelerators.

Cyber risk investment rises – yet resilience gaps persist

Geopolitical instability is pushing cyber risks higher on the executive agenda: 63% of South African leaders now place cyber risk investment among their top three strategic priorities.

While core controls are maturing, supply chain exposure is a weak point, with just 6% feeling very capable in this area – far below global benchmarks.

Although organisations are spending more, only 28% report significantly greater investment in proactive measures, suggesting many are still splitting budgets between reacting to incidents and preventing them.

Emerging technologies reshape the threat landscape

Agentic AI has emerged as a top priority for cyberdefence globally, particularly in areas such as cloud security and data protection.

Despite this, quantum computing remains a largely under-addressed threat. Only a quarter of South African organisations are implementing quantum-resistant measures, suggesting a need for greater awareness and preparedness as these technologies evolve.

Innovative approaches to the cyber talent gap

Persistent skills shortages are reshaping operating models. Seventy-two percent of organisations are turning to AI and machine learning to augment teams and scale capability.

Managed services – particularly in cloud security – are gaining momentum as organisations seek specialised expertise, speed, and resilience without relying solely on traditional recruitment.

Leadership engagement is strong – deeper integration is needed

Executive engagement with cybersecurity is intensifying: 80% of organisations report weekly or monthly touchpoints with their CISO, enabling faster, more integrated decision-making.

However, collaboration with CFOs and CEOs remains inconsistent, pointing to an opportunity to embed cyber risk more fully into enterprise strategy, investment, and transformation agendas.

A call for future-ready cybersecurity strategies

“The survey findings underscore a pivotal moment for South African organisations,” says PwC’s Cybersecurity and Forensics Technology solutions leader, Junaid Amra. “As cyberthreats grow in sophistication and frequency, the ability to align cybersecurity with business objectives will be critical.

“Leaders are encouraged to move beyond fragmented efforts and adopt integrated, proactive strategies that not only protect, but also enable growth and innovation,” Amra adds.