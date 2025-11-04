Black Friday shoppers warned about AI, deepfakes and smart scams

With Black Friday around the corner and International Fraud Awareness Week (16 to 22 November) approaching, RCS is warning shoppers to expect a surge of more sophisticated scams – from AI-generated deepfakes to near-perfect fake links and sites.

Melanie Botes, RCS CIO, says this year criminals are combining speed, urgency and technology to make fraud harder to spot – which makes quick, practical safeguards essential.

According to ACFE SA (Association of Certified Fraud Examiners South Africa), the prevalence of fraud typically spikes during large retail events such as Black Friday – a trend RCS warns is likely to recur this year.

“Criminals are constantly refining their methods, often using advanced technology to make schemes look and sound more legitimate than ever before,” says Botes. “The scams consumers are facing today are far more convincing than those of even a year ago, which is why constant vigilance is so important.”

While traditional threats such as card skimming and phishing remain widespread, scammers are increasingly deploying new tools and approaches. To help shoppers stay one step ahead, Botes highlights some of the emerging risks to be aware of:

AI-powered fraud – Advances in artificial intelligence are enabling fraudsters to create realistic deep-fake videos, voice recordings and emails that mimic trusted brands or individuals. “This makes impersonation scams – such as fake product launches or limited offers – far harder to detect,” warns Botes.

Fake websites and online stores – 'Spoofed' sites that look almost identical to legitimate retailers are also on the rise. "The URL often contains subtle misspellings, like 'rc$.co.za' instead of 'rcs.co.za'," says Botes. "There are also phantom stores advertising unbelievable bargains, only to disappear once payments are made."

Phishing, smishing and quishing – Phishing has expanded beyond email to SMS (smishing) and QR codes (quishing). "Consumers are being targeted with fake courier messages, account verification requests or QR codes that link to malicious sites designed to steal login details or install malware," cautions Botes.

Social media scams – With social shopping having really taken off in South Africa, fraudulent adverts and unverified 'influencers' are promoting unrealistic "specials" on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, directing consumers to counterfeit websites.

“These scams work because they tap into urgency – whether it’s a limited-time discount or an invitation to register for a “free” giveaway or product hamper that asks for your details,” explains Botes. “If something feels rushed or suspicious, take a step back and assess the validity of the situation before clicking or sharing any personal information.

The Black Friday fraud safety checklist

To reduce the risk of falling victim to these scams, Botes recommends the following:

Be sceptical of bargains: If a deal looks too good to be true, it usually is. Compare prices on official retailer sites.

Verify websites: Check for the padlock icon and https:// in the URL and watch for small spelling errors.

Type, don't click: Type retailer web addresses into your browser instead of clicking on links in emails, ads or messages.

Use secure payment methods for online shopping: Pay with your RCS Store Card or a virtual credit card rather than EFTs, and avoid wire transfers, cryptocurrency or gift cards.

Protect your details: Never share your PIN, CVV or OTP with anyone. Legitimate institutions will never ask for them.

Use strong, unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication.